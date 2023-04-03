ATX TV Festival Sets ‘Justified: City Primeval’ World Premiere for Opening Night

ATX TV Festival said Monday that opening night of the June 1-4 event will feature the world premiere of FX’s Justified: City Primeval.

The 12th iteration of the Austin-based television festival also will include a Dawson’s Creek 25th anniversary screening and conversation as well as a discussion with the cast and creatives of Outlander.

Justified: City Primeval, from showrunners/executive producers Dave Andron and Michael Dinner and based on the novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, is an eight-part limited series that picks up 15 years after U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) left the hollers of Kentucky in FX’s Justified. Following the screening will be a conversation with the creatives and cast of the show, which premieres this summer on FX and streams the following day on Hulu.

The Dawson’s Creek retrospective, presented by Sony Pictures Television Studios, will include a screening of the pilot episode, followed by a look back at the teen drama with the creatives behind the series. Confirmed panelists include writers/producers Liz Tigelaar, Rina Mimoun, Gina Fattore, Anna Fricke, Maggie Friedman and moderator Julie Plec, with additional panelists to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, the Outlander event, in celebration of “World Outlander Day” on June 1, will feature a conversation with the cast and creatives of the Starz drama, including an exclusive first look at the long-awaited seventh season, which peremieres June 16. Panelists will be announced soon.

Other scheduled events include:

A conversation with actors and spouses Ted Danson (Mr. Mayor, The Good Place) and Mary Steenburgen (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, The Last Man on Earth), who will join each other one-on-one to discuss their overall TV careers and their relationship as two creatives who have worked separately and together over the last three decades.

A conversation with the women of The Good Doctor, from ABC and Sony Pictures Television studios. Co-showrunner/executive producer Liz Friedman, executive producer Erin Gunn and cast members Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, and Bria Samoné Henderson will highlight some of the series’ most impactful storylines, discuss what it takes to work in front of and behind the camera and tease what’s to come.

A screening of Amazon Freevee’s original comedy Primo, from New York Times best-selling author Shea Serrano and Emmy-winning producer Michael Schur. The coming-of-age, single-camera comedy, inspired by Serrano’s life growing up in San Antonio, follows Rafa Gonzales, a wide-eyed 16-year-old being raised by his clever mother, Drea, and his five overbearing uncles as they live their lives on the southside of San Antonio. Following the screening, Serrano will join stars Ignacio Diaz-Silverio and Christina Vidal for a conversation about the series, which premieres May 19.

An inside look at Amazon Freevee’s Jury Duty, the docu-style comedy series premiering April 7. Showrunner/executive producer Cody Heller, executive producer Nicholas Hatton, executive producer David Bernad and casting director Susie Farris will talk about the process of crafting the comedy.

Universal Studio Group’s “Funny AF,” a panel conversation featuring the stars and creatives behind the studio’s comedies. The panel will feature creator/showrunner/executive producer Shea Serrano (Primo), actor Joel Kim Booster (Loot), actor Jerrie Johnson (Harlem) and co-creator/showrunner/writer/executive producer Sam Means (Mulligan).

The world premiere of Season 2 of Everyone Is Doing Great, followed by a conversation with the creatives and cast. James Lafferty, Stephen Colletti, Alexandra Park and Cariba Heine will discuss the independently produced coming-of-age sitcom and how their characters are pulled back together in the second season as they grapple with the fallout of love, loss and fame.

A discussion pegged to the season 3 premiere of HBO’s comedy series The Righteous Gemstones featuring cast members John Goodman, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson and Cassidy Freeman along with creator, writer, executive producer and actor Danny McBride. additional panelists to be announced soon.

iHeartPodcast’s TV Podcast Showcase, which will include panelists from rewatch podcasts including Christine Taylor and David Lascher of Hey Dude… The ‘90s Called, Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti of The Bachelor’s Almost Famous podcast, Beverly Hills, 90210’s Jennie Garth of the 9021OMG podcast and Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge of the Two Ts in a Pod podcast.

Previously announced ATX programming includes:

Achievement in Television eXcellence Awardee: James Burrows

Cheers 30th anniversary retrospective

Homeland retrospective

Cruel Summer Season 2 premiere with creatives and cast presented by Freeform

grown-ish first look and conversation with creatives and cast presented by Freeform

Inside look at Late Night With Seth Meyers presented by NBCUniversal

Accused panel with showrunner/executive producer Howard Gordon and cast

“Powerful TV” presented by the Television Academy

Panel Track with Hollywood, Health & Society featuring conversations on artificial intelligence, racial justice, the climate emergency, aging and caregiving, and women’s health

“State of the Union: A Conversation with TV’s Leaders” featuring industry executives

“The Role of a Producing Director”

“TV’s Blockbuster”

“The Camera’s Eye” presented by Panavision, focused on the craft of cinematography and collaboration between directors and DPs

“Are They a Good Person? (The New ‘Likable’)”

This will mark the first edition of the event since the ATX festival was acquired in November by Penske Media Corporation. (The Hollywood Reporter is owned by PME Holdings, LLC, a joint venture between PMC and Eldridge.)

Badges are on sale now at atxfestival.com. Additional ticketing details and programming will be announced soon.