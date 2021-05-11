Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito Animated Series a Go at FXX

FXX has handed out a series order to an animated comedy called Little Demon, which will star Aubrey Plaza and Danny DeVito.

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star’s daughter, Lucy DeVito will also star in the series, which centers on the relationship between the devil (Danny DeVito), a reluctant mother (Plaza) and her Antichrist daughter (Lucy DeVito). Mother and daughter try to live a normal life in Delaware, but they’re constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who wants custody of his daughter’s soul.

FX Productions is producing the show, which has been in the works for more than a year. Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla created Little Demon and executive produce with Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty); Plaza; Jake, Lucy and Danny DeVito of Jersey Films 2nd Avenue; and Monica Mitchell, Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley of ShadowMachine. Steve Levy is producer.

“Little Demon is a hilarious new animated horror comedy featuring Danny DeVito, Aubrey Plaza, Lucy DeVito and a host of other great talent,” said Nick Grad, president original programming at FX Entertainment. “Creators Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla have teamed up with Danny, Aubrey, Dan Harmon, Jake and Lucy DeVito, and ShadowMachine as executive producers on this unique new series for FXX.”

Plaza and the three creators have worked together on several projects in the past, including a 2016 pilot for TBS called Nightmare Time.

Little Demon will join the long-running Archer and short-form showcase Cake as part of FXX’s animated slate.

