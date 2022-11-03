Aubrey Plaza Joining Marvel’s ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

Aubrey Plaza is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will appear in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series is a spinoff of WandaVision and stars Kathryn Hahn as the powerful witch Agatha Harkness. Also on the call sheet are Emma Caulfield, who appeared in WandaVision as a nosy neighbor to Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), as well as Heartstopper actor Joe Locke. The Illuminerdi first reported the news of Plaza’s casting. Marvel was not available for comment.

WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer is among the names working behind-the-scenes on the project, and the writer is also developing a Vision-centric series, Vision Quest, to star Paul Bettany.

Plaza broke out on NBC’s Parks and Rec and is currently on TV screens with season two of HBO’s The White Lotus. She has Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis coming up and has previously played in the world of comic books with FX’s Legion.

WandaVision was Marvel’s first series for Disney+ and was a critical hit upon its debut in January 2021. Marvel recently concluded She-Hulk on Disney+, and is preparing for the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Nov. 11, a film that will wrap Phase 4 of the MCU. No release date is set for Coven of Chaos, but at San Diego Comic-Con in July, the studio said it would likely debut in the winter of 2023.