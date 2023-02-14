Austin Majors, Child Actor on ‘NYPD Blue,’ Dies at 27

Austin Majors, a former child actor known for his role in NYPD Blue, has died. He was 27.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Majors died Saturday in Los Angeles. His cause of death has not been released at this point.

In a statement issued to TMZ, his family said he “was a loving, artistic, brilliant and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing.”

The statement continued, “Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with “Kids With a Cause”, and backpacking together. Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever.”

Born Nov. 23, 1995, in California as Austin Setmajer, he went on to study film and television production at the University of Southern California.

Majors made his first appearance on screen in the 1997 film Nevada. He also made appearances in the movie The Price of Air and show Providence, until he landed his most notable role as Theo Sipowicz, the son of Detective Andy Sipowicz (Dennis Franz), in the series NYPD Blue from 1999 to 2004.

In 2002, he won a Young Artist Award for best performance in a TV series (comedy or drama) for NYPD Blue.

Major also voiced Young Jim in the animated film Treasure Planet in 2002, which earned him a nomination for best performance in a voice-over role the following year. During his career, he also made appearances in ER, Hercules, NCIS, Threshold, Desperate Housewives, An Accidental Christmas and How I Met Your Mother.