Ava DuVernay Developing Lauren Ridloff, Joshua Jackson Romantic Drama at Starz

Joshua Jackson and Eternals‘ Lauren Ridloff will star in a romantic drama series from Ava DuVernay in development at Starz.

The network has given the untitled project a three-season script-to-series commitment, meaning that if greenlit, all 18 half-hour episodes (six per season) would air. Ridloff and Jackson, who previously starred together on Broadway in the Children of a Lesser God revival (for which Ridloff received a Tony nomination), will play polar opposites – one ambitious, one restless; one ready to commit, one commitment-phobic; one Black, one white; one deaf, one hearing – who are romantically drawn to one another in spite of all social assumptions and personal expectations.

Queen Sugar alumna Kat Candler will write the first episode, showrun and executive produce alongside DuVernay, Ridloff, Jackson and Array Filmworks president Paul Garnes.

“On behalf of my producing partner Paul Garnes and everyone at Array Filmworks, I’m thrilled to develop this passion project with Lauren, Josh and Kat,” DuVernay said in a statement. “Starz and Warner Bros. Television have made a bold production commitment to immediately explore three seasons, and we’re revved up and ready to begin what I hope will be a beautiful journey for all involved.”

DuVernay will oversee the show’s writing through her content company Array Filmworks, which will produce alongside Warner Bros. Television, with which it has an overall deal. Starz senior vice president of original programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair will oversee on behalf of the network.

“There is nothing like this series on TV and we are thrilled to be in development with Ava, a trailblazer and unparalleled champion of diversity,” Starz president of original programming Kathryn Busby said in a statement. “Lauren is a true inspiration and together with Joshua, a brilliant veteran actor, they will bring their incredible talents to this project – both in front of and behind the camera. This series exemplifies our #TakeTheLead mission, and we couldn’t be prouder.”

At Starz’s inclusion-oriented #TakeTheLead Summit this afternoon, DuVernay introduced Ridloff and Jackson for a spotlight conversation to discuss the project and how it aligns with continued industry efforts to improve representation on- and offscreen. Earlier today, Vida showrunner Tanya Saracho also announced her Starz reunion project Lovesong at the summit.