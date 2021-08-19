Ava DuVernay’s ‘Home Sweet Home’ Lands Fall Berth on NBC

NBC will fill a gap in its fall schedule with an unscripted series from Ava DuVernay.

The network will debut Home Sweet Home, in which families trade houses and lives with one another for a while, on Friday, Oct. 15. The “social experiment” will fill the 8 p.m. time period formerly occupied by The Blacklist — which is moving to Thursdays to plug a hole created when the network opted not to go forward with its Law & Order spinoff For the Defense.

“I am thrilled that my first series with NBC is one that can be enjoyed by the entire family,” said DuVernay. “With Home Sweet Home, my hope is that audiences will find understanding, perspective and appreciation for not only the families featured on the show but with their neighbors in real life. The team at Array Filmworks and I strive to amplify different voices, cultures, and experiences in all the work we do, and this social experiment does just that. Thank you to our partners at NBC and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television for embarking on this journey with us.”

Home Sweet Home is the prolific DuVernay’s first unscripted series (she also has docuseries One Perfect Shot in the works at HBO Max). She created the series and executive produces with Array’s Paul Garnes; Array, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Warner Horizon produce. DuVernay has a rich overall deal at WB.

In addition to Home Sweet Home and One Perfect Shot, DuVernay also has Netflix’s Colin in Black and White, HBO Max’s DMZ, The CW’s Naomi and new seasons of OWN’s Queen Sugar and Cherish the Day on deck in the coming months.