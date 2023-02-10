Skip to main content
‘Avenue 5’ Canceled After Two Seasons on HBO

The comedy set aboard a space cruise ship won't return for a third run.

Zach Woods, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Lenora Crichlow, Josh Gad, Ethan Phillips, Andy Buckley, Hugh Laurie, Rebecca Front in Avenue 5
Zach Woods, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Lenora Crichlow, Josh Gad, Ethan Phillips, Andy Buckley, Hugh Laurie, Rebecca Front in 'Avenue 5' Photograph by Nick Wall/HBO

The crew and passengers of Avenue 5 won’t be returning to Earth.

HBO has canceled the space-set comedy from Armando Iannucci after two seasons. The show’s second and now final season aired its finale on Nov. 28, with the ship saved from a disaster but a decidedly uncertain future.

“Going to space with Armando Iannucci has been an incredible journey,” HBO said in a statement. “While we will not be moving forward with a third season of Avenue 5, we look forward to many more adventures together.”

Iannucci created the multiple Emmy Award-winning Veep for HBO and is an executive producer, along with director Sam Mendes and others, of the premium cabler’s comedy pilot The Franchise, about the making of a superhero movie.

Avenue 5 is set aboard a spacefaring cruise ship and follows the various mishaps of its crew and passengers. Hugh Laurie heads a cast that also includes Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Andy Buckley and Ethan Phillips. Laurie earlier this week joined the cast of Apple TV+’s Tehran and also has a role in Netflix’s upcoming All the Light We Cannot See.

Iannucci executive produces with Kevin Loader, Will Smith (Veep, Slow Horses), Simon Blackwell and Tony Roche.

