×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Mo Amer (‘Mo’)

The Kuwait-born Palestinian stand-up comedian turned co-creator/writer/star of the first Palestinian-American television comedy series reflects on his 20-year journey to become an American citizen, comedy mentors, including Dave Chappelle, and teaming with Ramy Youssef on two trailblazing TV shows.

'Awards Chatter' podcast and Mo Amer
'Awards Chatter' podcast and Mo Amer Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Mo Amer, the guest on this episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, which was recorded via Zoom in front of students at Chapman University, is a Kuwait-born Palestinian standup comedian, writer, producer and actor. His semi-autobiographical rookie comedy series Mo — which was produced by A24 and streamed by Netflix, which he co-created with Ramy Youssef, for which he wrote the pilot and on which he stars — is the first ever Palestinian-American sitcom, and is currently generating Emmy buzz.

The New Yorker has described Mo’s depiction of an undocumented immigrant’s life in Houston as “delivered with a warmth, confidence, and localism that evokes Spike Lee’s Brooklyn, E-40’s Bay Area or the Philadelphia that Sylvester Stallone memorialized in Rocky.” Since the show first dropped last August 24, it has accumulated rave reviews leading to a 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, fans like Steven Spielberg and widespread industry recognition including an AFI Award for being one of the top 10 TV shows of 2022, a Gotham Award for best breakthrough series 40 minutes or less, a Spirit Award nomination for best lead performance in a new scripted series and, most recently, a Peabody Award.

Over the course of this episode, Amer, 41, reflects on his and his family’s real journey to America and, after two decades, to citizenship; how he discovered comedy and honed his comedic skills, while accumulating mentors including Dave Chappelle; what it has been like developing Mo, with Youssef, and acting on both Hulu’s Ramy and his own show; plus much more.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad