×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

‘The Bear’ Star Ayo Edebiri Wins Her First Spirit Award for Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

She beat out co-star Ebon Moss Bachrach, 'Abbott Elementary' actresses Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph and Danielle Deadwyler for 'Station Eleven.'

Ayo Edebiri accepts the Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series award for “The Bear” onstage during the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Ayo Edebiri accepting for best supporting performance in a new scripted series at the Independent Spirit Awards Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri took home the prize for best supporting performance in a new scripted series at the Independent Spirit Awards for her role in The Bear.

“I didn’t really prepare any remarks and my manager gave me a piece of paper,” Edebiri began her acceptance speech. “I just want to say, I’m really grateful. Yeah, this is really nice and very cool.”

She went on to say it was important for her to see a room — er, tent — full of people who look like and feel like her.

“I grew up, and there weren’t people who looked like me or felt like me,” Edebiri continued. “This is really nice because I’m in a room full of a lot of people, who I really admire and looked up to, but there’s also a lot of people who look like me and feel like me, and that’s really nice.”

Related Stories

Malala Yousafzai
Movies

'Awards Chatter' Podcast -- Malala Yousafzai ('Stranger at the Gate')

Billie Eilish
Lifestyle

Oscars: Complete Guide to 2023 Red Carpet Events and Parties (Updating)

The 2023 Spirit Awards marked the first year of the Film Independent’s switch to gender-neutral categories for acting, which resulted in the nominees in each category vying for the trophy alongside nine other people, instead of five.

Edebiri competed against Danielle Deadwyler (Station Eleven), Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere), Gbemisola Ikumelo (A League of Their Own), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear), Frankie Quiñones (This Fool), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary), Molly Shannon (I Love That For You) and Tramell Tillman (Severance).

Film Independent’s decision to create gender-neutral categories follows similar moves from the Gotham Awards and MTV Movie & TV Awards, among other awards organizations, in recent years.

“We’re thrilled to join the other festivals and award shows that are already moving to celebrate great acting without reference to gender,” the organization’s president Josh Welsh said about the news in August. “We’re also happy to welcome non-binary performers into the Spirit Awards without forcing them to choose to identify as male or female.”

The Independent Spirit Awards are airing live on IMDb, as well as across Film Independent’s various social platforms, its YouTube channel, Twitter and Facebook.

Check out the Spirit Awards’ star-studded red carpet arrivals here.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad