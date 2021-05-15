Chuck Lorre’s ‘United States of Al’ and ‘B Positive’ Renewed at CBS

CBS has finalized its renewals for the 2021-22 season, picking up a pair of comedies from mega-producer Chuck Lorre: B Positive and United States of Al.

Both shows will enter their second seasons next year and continue Lorre’s long-standing relationship with the network. The Warner Bros.-based producer will have four series on CBS next year, with Bob Hearts Abishola having been renewed in February and Young Sheldon scoring a three-season pickup in late March.

The renewals for B Positive and United States of Al put a wrap on CBS’ current scripted series this season, although two of the network’s bubble shows, SEAL Team and Clarice, are in talks to move Paramount+. Earlier Saturday the network canceled second-year shows All Rise and The Unicorn.

B Positive stars Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford as a man in need of a new kidney and his potential donor. Middleditch was accused of in a Los Angeles Times report in March of groping two women at a now shuttered Hollywood club in 2019. Neither the actor, CBS nor producer Warner Bros. TV has commented on the report.

Creator Marco Pennette and Lorre executive produce B Positive.

United States of Al stars Adhir Kalyan as the title character, a former interpreter to a U.S. Army unit in Afghanistan who comes to the United States and reunites with a veteran (Parker Young) of the unit. Lorre, David Goetsch, Maria Ferrari, Reza Aslan and Mahyad Tousi executive produce.

CBS came into the pre-upfronts week having already made calls on most of its veteran series. Prior to the weekend, the broadcast network had renewed a dozen scripted shows and five unscripted series, along with long-running newsmagazines 60 Minutes and 48 Hours. The ends of MacGyver, NCIS: New Orleans and Mom, meanwhile, were also announced well before now.

CBS has also added six new series thus far, three of which have ties to current or past franchises: NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International will add to their respective universes, and the network is also reviving the CSI brand with CSI: Vegas, featuring a mix of returning and new cast from the first show in that franchise. The others are comedies Ghosts, starring Rose McIver (iZombie) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project, Brockmire) and Smallwood, starring Pete Holmes, and medical drama Good Sam, starring Sophia Bush.

