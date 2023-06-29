×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

‘Babylon Berlin’ to Proceed With 5th Season, Without Sky Deutschland

Though the Comcast-owned backer of the German drama has shut down its series division, public network ARD and producers have told The Hollywood Reporter the show will go on.

Babylon Berlin
'Babylon Berlin' X-Filme

Babylon Berlin is coming back for a fifth season. The producers and broadcasters behind the award-winning German drama told The Hollywood Reporter Thursday that the 1920s-set crime thriller has not been canceled. Following news earlier in the day that Comcast-owned Sky Deutschland, one of the show’s backers, is shutting down its local originals department, there was speculation that the fourth season of Babylon Berlin, set to air this fall, would be the last.

But in a joint statement, Babylon Berlin‘s producers reassured the show’s fans.

Related Stories

'Sisu'
Movies

A Nazi-Killing Loner, a Saint in a Mining Town and 'Captain Faggotron': Six of the More Outlandish Films Screening at the Karlovy Vary Festival

Cosplay fans celebrate at Lucca Comics and Games
Movies

Pop Culture Fest Lucca Comics and Games Unveils 2023 Poster

“ARD Degeto, X Filme and Beta Film [have commissioned] the development of the fifth season of the international hit series Babylon Berlin.” The producers noted the show’s international success — it has sold to more than 140 territories worldwide — as well as its local hit status, drawing more than “55 million digital views” on the streaming service of German public broadcaster ARD.

Directed by Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries and Henk Handloegten, the series follows the investigations of Berlin homicide detective Gereon Rath and his assistant Charlotte Ritter, played by Volker Bruch and Liv-Lisa Fries as they delve into the underworld of 1920s Berlin, a hotbed of crime, sexual experimentation and extremist politics. The series airs on Netflix in the U.S.

Sky Deutschland will not be a producer of the fifth season of the show. The pay-TV group, the German arm of Comcast-owned Sky, announced Thursday that it is shutting down its German originals division. The company cited rising production costs and increased competition from global streamers as reasons for the move. Babylon Berlin was Sky Deutschland’s first high-end original series but the network was always a minority partner, with public broadcaster ARD as the main anchor network. The two networks split broadcasting rights in Germany, with Sky getting the first pay-TV window. It is not clear if Sky will carry the fifth season of the show when it airs.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad