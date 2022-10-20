‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Says He Hasn’t Walked in Four Months After On-Set Injury

Casey Woods is reflecting on his long recovery process following a painful injury suffered while filming ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise in June.

During footage from the dating series that aired this week, viewers saw contestant Woods tell Brittany Galvin that Peter Izzo had been making negative comments about Galvin. After she went to confront Izzo about the situation, Woods was heard saying that he felt “very dizzy” and then collapsed on the beach in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico. Medics quickly assisted Woods, and he was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance and did not return to the show.

After the episode aired, Woods took to social media to inform fans that he broke three bones in his ankle in the fall and has been unable to walk since suffering the injury more than four months ago. He included a photo that showed he was still wearing a cast.

“Went into Paradise at my physical, mental, and spiritual best… left with 3 broken bones,” Woods captioned a post on his Instagram account Wednesday. “Haven’t walked in over 4 months, but trying to remain positive… thank you to everyone sending sweet messages… it means the world.”

Woods, who made his franchise debut as a contestant on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette that aired its finale in December, was a guest on Wednesday’s episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. He told co-hosts Young and Becca Kufrin that he flew back to the States shortly after being treated at the hospital in Mexico and that it took three weeks for his swelling to subside before he could undergo surgery.

According to Woods, he was confined to his bed 23 hours a day throughout the first month after the fall as his parents cared for him. He said he was expecting to learn a week and a half ago that he would finally be able to walk with a cane, but doctors instead told him his bones had “shifted just a little bit,” meaning he would need to continue relying on a scooter to get around.

Woods explained that he had never had a fainting spell prior and attributed this one to a “confluence of factors,” including high temperatures on the beach and a lack of sleep. He said, “Quite an unexpected turn of events and just really sad, but at the same time, thank God I didn’t hit my head on anything.”

Representatives for ABC and show producers Warner Horizon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.