‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Renewed at ABC for Season 8

Bachelor in Paradise is heading back to the reality TV shores.

The Bachelor franchise summer spinoff series has been renewed at ABC for an eighth season. Paradise joins courtroom comedy series Judge Steve Harvey in the network’s unscripted renewals announced on Wednesday, the latter returning for a second season.

Premiere dates have yet to be announced.

The Bachelorette, which was previously announced to have the first-ever season with two leading women, will premiere July 11. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia co-lead the season.

The eighth season of Paradise will be the second to set sail without longtime franchise host Chris Harrison at the helm. Last season, a rotating roster picked up the hosting mantle, including David Spade and franchise alum Wells Adams. A new host, or hosts, have yet to be named.

The logline, however, indicates that more familiar franchise stars — and not only the castoffs from the 2022 Bachelor and Bachelorette cycles — could join the cast. “Breakout fan favorites from The Bachelor franchise are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at finding love. They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing,” reads the release from ABC.

Bachelor in Paradise is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers. (Jodi Baskerville, who became the franchise’s first Black executive producer on The Bachelorette following the 2021 season controversy, is not among the Paradise exec producers.)

Judge Steve Harvey is produced by Den of Thieves in association with Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative unit. Harvey, Brandon Williams, Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Jared Morell are executive producers, with Myeshia Mizuno as showrunner and executive producer.