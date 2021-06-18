Wells Adams Returns to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in Larger Role (Exclusive)

Wells Adams is headed back to the Bachelor in Paradise beach.

The resident bartender of The Bachelor franchise’s summer spinoff series will return for season seven in an expanded role, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. In addition to reprising his role behind the bar, the ABC franchise alum will also serve as the “master of ceremonies” over the rose ceremony eliminations and will be guest hosting one of the later weeks in the season, Warner Bros. TV, the studio behind the franchise, confirms.

Wells rounds out the roster of guest hosts who were cast to fill the vacant role left by Chris Harrison, who parted ways with the franchise after 19 years as host. David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess were previously announced.

The summer spinoff, which films at a resort in Sayulita, Mexico, is currently in production. Each guest host is believed to be filming for one week. An episode count has yet to be announced, but the series premieres Aug. 16 on ABC following the currently airing season of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston. The cast also has yet to be announced.

Despite reports suggesting otherwise, Adams’ fiancée Sarah Hyland will not be joining him to guest co-host, per a source.

Adams, who made his debut on season 12 of The Bachelorette with JoJo Fletcher, has served as the Bachelor in Paradise bartender for the previous three seasons after being a cast member on season three. He and Hyland, who met through social media in 2017, got engaged in the summer of 2019.

Adams has been a consistent anchor for the summer spinoff show and will be the most familiar face for Bachelor Nation when the dating series returns without Harrison. Paradise was postponed for the 2020 summer season due to the pandemic. This season will reunite standout contestants from the previous three cycles of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, as well as castoffs from the currently airing season with Thurston.

The news of Paradise‘s 2021 return, while met with excitement from viewers, was also met with speculation over who would host, as Harrison’s future at that time was up in the air with the franchise. The veteran host took a hiatus after excusing racist behavior from Rachael Kirkconnell, who was a contestant on the then-airing season of The Bachelor. Months later, and shortly after the roster of guest hosts were announced, Harrison made his exit official after a confidential settlement and sizable payout, THR reported. His exit came one day after the premiere of Thurston’s Bachelorette, which is being co-hosted by former Bachelorette stars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Adams is repped by Good Fear Content and Miloknay/Weiner.