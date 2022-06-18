‘Bachelorette’ Stars Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya End Engagement

The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya have ended their engagement after the pair’s romance was featuring on the ABC dating show’s most recent season.

Both stars took to social media Friday to announce their break up following Olukoya proposing to Young in the season finale that aired Dec. 21, 2021.

“To those who have supported Nayte and I, including Bachelor Nation, I know I speak for the both of us when saying having a relationship in the public eye has not been easy,” Young, 29, posted to her Instagram Stories. “I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us.”

