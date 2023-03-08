Bad Bunny to Host WWE’s ‘Backlash’ in Puerto Rico

Music star Bad Bunny will host wrestling powerhouse WWE’s Backlash event in Puerto Rico this May.

The May 6 show will air live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, marking the first WWE premium live event to take place in Puerto Rico since January 2005.

“In 2005 when I was a kid, I wasn’t able to attend New Year’s Revolution at el Coliseo,” said Bad Bunny. “Finally, 18 years later WWE returns to the island with a massive event, and this time I won’t miss it.”

On the company’s calendar of premium live events, previously known as pay-per-views, Backlash traditionally follows WrestleMania, WWE’s equivalent of the Super Bowl. This year, WrestleMania 39, also promoted as “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood,” will be held as a two-night event on April 1 and 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

“We’re excited to bring Backlash to San Juan as the demand for WWE premium live events outside of the continental United States continues to grow,” said WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “Bad Bunny is one of the world’s most popular entertainers and nowhere is that more evident than in his native Puerto Rico.”

WWE said it would unveil additional details about Backlash in the coming weeks. It didn’t immediately say if the music star could also perform at the event.

Two-time Grammy winner Bad Bunny has repeatedly appeared on WWE programming. In early 2021, he performed his song “Booker T,” whose video stars the wrestling legend and WWE commentator of the same name, at the WWE’s Royal Rumble event. Later that evening, he distracted The Miz and John Morrison, leading them to be eliminated from the Royal Rumble match; Bad Bunny then also jumped from the top rope of the ring onto both wrestlers at ringside.

In February 2021, the Latin music star, with the help of a wrestler, even captured WWE’s 24/7 Championship. A month later, Bad Bunny relinquished the title to wrestler R-Truth in exchange for memorabilia of WWE legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

At WrestleMania 37 in Tampa, Florida that year, Bad Bunny and Damian Priest beat The Miz and Morrison, with the singer surprising many with his in-ring skills and getting the pinfall on Miz.