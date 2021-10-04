BAFTA Sets 2022 TV Awards Dates, Unveils Rule Changes

After seeing the 2020 ceremonies pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the British Academy’s TV Awards and TV Craft Awards have moved back into their traditional slots for 2022.

The 2022 BAFTA TV Awards will take place May 8, with the BAFTA TV Craft Awards taking place two weeks earlier, on April 24. Nominations for both will be announced on March 30.

Alongside confirming the dates, the British Academy, which reviews all aspects of the awards each year, has also unveiled several key rule changes.

Among the handful of tweaks, for the 2022 awards, recognition has now been expanded to including line producers, production managers and heads of production, who can formally have their work recognized as part of the named nominees alongside other members of the production team deemed, according to BAFTA, to have “had most creative input.”

BAFTA has also confirmed its commitment to the BFI Diversity Standards, which also applies to its film awards. After a successful pilot in 2020, the standards were formally implemented for the 2021 Awards, with entrants having to meet at least one of the four criteria. As announced last year, entries for the 2022 awards will need to fulfil two criteria: Standard C, which relates to industry access and opportunities, and one other.

Elsewhere, U.K actors appearing in non-U.K. shows will now be eligible for the performance categories (a move that builds on the updates for the 2021 TV craft awards awards). The change could mean, for example, that actors such as Brian Cox and Matthew Macfadyen could qualify for Succession, and Kate Winslet would qualify for Mare of Easttown.

Also, the international category has been expanded from four nomination shows to six, while, keeping things global, all international BAFTA members will now be able to vote across all categories, reflecting the greater access to content for members based overseas.

For the 2022 Awards, entrants will be asked whether they have achieved albert certification and completed the albert carbon calculator. This will not affect entrants’ eligibility for the 2022 Awards but will inform plans for the formal inclusion of eligibility criteria in future years. All of BAFTA’s Awards ceremonies, including the Television Awards and Television Craft Awards are albert certified.

“The progress being made to better represent a broader range of stories and voices on screen and to be properly inclusive and open to talent irrespective of background, was evident in the range of outstanding work and individuals recognised in the Virgin Media BAFTA Television Awards and Television Craft Awards earlier this year,” said Sara Putt, deputy chair of BAFTA and chair of the BAFTA Television Committee.

“Each year we consult with the industry and review our rules and eligibility criteria to ensure our awards not only reflect an evolving global industry but also help drive positive change, and this year I’m proud that we are stepping up our consultation with the industry on environmental sustainability with a view to formally adopting requirements from 2023 that will ensure a more sustainable industry for all.”