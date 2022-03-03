BAFTA Games Awards: ‘It Takes Two,’ ‘Returnal’ Lead Nominees

In what is proving to be a busy time for the British Academy, with the BAFTA film awards ceremony just over a week away, the nominees for the 2022 BAFTA games awards have now been revealed.

Hazelight Studios’ action-adventure It Takes Two has come out tied with Housemarque’s third-person shooter Returnal, each earning eight nominations, including best game, followed by seven for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Forza Horizon 5 and Psychonauts 2 both landing six nominations, with Deathloop amassing five. Thirty-nine games were nominated in total.

Returning to an in-person event after two pandemic-impact virtual years, the awards ceremony will be held on April 7 at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall, with Elle Osili-Woods returning as host.

BEST GAME

Deathloop, Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks

Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Inscryption, Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital

It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Returnal, Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

GAME DESIGN

Deathloop, Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks

Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Inscryption, Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital

It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Returnal, Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

The Artful Escape, Beethoven &Amp; Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive

It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Psychonauts 2, Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Resident Evil Village, Capcom/Capcom

Returnal, Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

BRITISH GAME

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, ustwo games/ustwo games, Plug In Digital

Death’s Door, Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital

Fights In Tight Spaces, Ground Shatter/Mode7

Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Overboard!, Jon Ingold, Tom Kail, Joseph Humfrey – Inkle/ Inkle

Sable, Shedworks/Raw Fury

ANIMATION

Call Of Duty: Vanguard, Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard

It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits, Hunter Schmidt – Ember Lab Llc/ Ember Lab Llc

Life Is Strange: True Colors, Square Enix, Deck Nine Games/Square Enix

Psychonauts 2, Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

The Artful Escape, Beethoven &Amp; Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive

Call Of Duty: Vanguard, Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard

Deathloop, Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks

Halo Infinite, 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios

Marvel’s Guardian’s Of The Galaxy, Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix

Returnal, Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

DEBUT GAME

The Artful Escape, Beethoven &Amp; Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive

Eastward, Pixpil/Chucklefish

The Forgotten City, Nick Pearce, Alexander Goss, John Eyre – Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers

Genesis Noir, Evan Anthony, Jeremy Abel – Feral Cat Den/Fellow Traveller

Maquette, Graceful Decay/Annapurna Interactive

Toem, Something We Made/ Something We Made

EVOLVING GAME

Among Us, Innersloth/Innersloth

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo Epd/Nintendo

Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, Za/Um/Za/Um

Fortnite, Epic Games/Epic Games, People Can Fly

No Man’s Sky, Hello Games/Hello Games

FAMILY

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, ustwo games/ustwo games, Plug In Digital

Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Greg Lobanov, A Shell In The Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/Finji

Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Mario Party Superstars, Nintendo Epd/Nintendo

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Unpacking, Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Jeff Van Dyck – Witch Beam/Humble Games

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, ustwo games/ustwo games/Plug In Digital

Before Your Eyes, Goodbyeworld Games/Skybound Games

Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Greg Lobanov, A Shell In The Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/Finji

Game Builder Garage, Nintendo Epd/Nintendo

It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Psychonauts 2, Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios

MULTIPLAYER

Back 4 Blood, Turtle Rock Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Call Of Duty: Vanguard, Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard

Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Halo Infinite, 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios

Hell Let Loose, Black Matter/Team17

It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

MUSIC

Deathloop, Tom Salta, Erich Talaba, Ross Tregenza – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks

Far Cry 6, Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft

Halo Infinite, 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios

Psychonauts 2, Peter Mcconnell – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Scott Hanau, Wataru Hokoyama, Mark Mothersbaugh – Insomniac Games/ Sony Interactive Entertainment

Returnal, Bobby Krlic, Joe Thwaites, Harry Krueger – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

NARRATIVE

It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Life Is Strange: True Colors, Square Enix, Deck Nine Games/Square Enix

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix

Psychonauts 2, Tim Schafer – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios

Returnal, Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Unpacking, Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Annie Vandermeer – Witch Beam/Humble Games

ORIGINAL PROPERTY

Deathloop, Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks

Death’s Door, Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital

Inscryption, Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital

It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Returnal, Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Unpacking, Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Jeff Van Dyck – Witch Beam/Humble Games

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Hitman 3, Io Interactive/Io Interactive

Psychonauts 2, Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Resident Evil Village, Capcom/Capcom

Returnal, Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

EE GAME OF THE YEAR

Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Greg Lobanov, A Shell In The Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/Finji

Deathloop, Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks

The Forgotten City, Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers

It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Metroid Dread, Nintendo &Amp; Mercurysteam, Nintendo

Unpacking Witch, Beam/Humble Games