BAFTA Games Awards: ‘It Takes Two,’ ‘Returnal’ Lead Nominees

In what is proving to be a busy time for the British Academy, with the BAFTA film awards ceremony just over a week away, the nominees for the 2022 BAFTA games awards have now been revealed.
Hazelight Studios’ action-adventure It Takes Two has come out tied with Housemarque’s third-person shooter Returnal, each earning eight nominations, including best game, followed by seven for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Forza Horizon 5 and Psychonauts 2 both landing six nominations, with Deathloop amassing five. Thirty-nine games were nominated in total.
Returning to an in-person event after two pandemic-impact virtual years, the awards ceremony will be held on April 7 at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall, with Elle Osili-Woods returning as host.
BEST GAME
Deathloop, Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
Inscryption, Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital
It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Returnal, Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
GAME DESIGN
Deathloop, Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
Inscryption, Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital
It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Returnal, Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
The Artful Escape, Beethoven &Amp; Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive
It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
Psychonauts 2, Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Resident Evil Village, Capcom/Capcom
Returnal, Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
BRITISH GAME
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, ustwo games/ustwo games, Plug In Digital
Death’s Door, Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital
Fights In Tight Spaces, Ground Shatter/Mode7
Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
Overboard!, Jon Ingold, Tom Kail, Joseph Humfrey – Inkle/ Inkle
Sable, Shedworks/Raw Fury
ANIMATION
Call Of Duty: Vanguard, Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard
It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
Kena: Bridge Of Spirits, Hunter Schmidt – Ember Lab Llc/ Ember Lab Llc
Life Is Strange: True Colors, Square Enix, Deck Nine Games/Square Enix
Psychonauts 2, Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT
The Artful Escape, Beethoven &Amp; Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive
Call Of Duty: Vanguard, Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard
Deathloop, Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
Halo Infinite, 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios
Marvel’s Guardian’s Of The Galaxy, Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix
Returnal, Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
DEBUT GAME
The Artful Escape, Beethoven &Amp; Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive
Eastward, Pixpil/Chucklefish
The Forgotten City, Nick Pearce, Alexander Goss, John Eyre – Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers
Genesis Noir, Evan Anthony, Jeremy Abel – Feral Cat Den/Fellow Traveller
Maquette, Graceful Decay/Annapurna Interactive
Toem, Something We Made/ Something We Made
EVOLVING GAME
Among Us, Innersloth/Innersloth
Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo Epd/Nintendo
Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, Za/Um/Za/Um
Fortnite, Epic Games/Epic Games, People Can Fly
No Man’s Sky, Hello Games/Hello Games
FAMILY
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, ustwo games/ustwo games, Plug In Digital
Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Greg Lobanov, A Shell In The Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/Finji
Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
Mario Party Superstars, Nintendo Epd/Nintendo
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Unpacking, Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Jeff Van Dyck – Witch Beam/Humble Games
GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, ustwo games/ustwo games/Plug In Digital
Before Your Eyes, Goodbyeworld Games/Skybound Games
Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Greg Lobanov, A Shell In The Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/Finji
Game Builder Garage, Nintendo Epd/Nintendo
It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
Psychonauts 2, Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
MULTIPLAYER
Back 4 Blood, Turtle Rock Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Call Of Duty: Vanguard, Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard
Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
Halo Infinite, 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios
Hell Let Loose, Black Matter/Team17
It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
MUSIC
Deathloop, Tom Salta, Erich Talaba, Ross Tregenza – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
Far Cry 6, Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft
Halo Infinite, 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios
Psychonauts 2, Peter Mcconnell – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Scott Hanau, Wataru Hokoyama, Mark Mothersbaugh – Insomniac Games/ Sony Interactive Entertainment
Returnal, Bobby Krlic, Joe Thwaites, Harry Krueger – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
NARRATIVE
It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
Life Is Strange: True Colors, Square Enix, Deck Nine Games/Square Enix
Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix
Psychonauts 2, Tim Schafer – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
Returnal, Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Unpacking, Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Annie Vandermeer – Witch Beam/Humble Games
ORIGINAL PROPERTY
Deathloop, Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
Death’s Door, Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital
Inscryption, Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital
It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
Returnal, Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Unpacking, Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Jeff Van Dyck – Witch Beam/Humble Games
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
Hitman 3, Io Interactive/Io Interactive
Psychonauts 2, Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Resident Evil Village, Capcom/Capcom
Returnal, Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
EE GAME OF THE YEAR
Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Greg Lobanov, A Shell In The Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/Finji
Deathloop, Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
The Forgotten City, Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers
It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
Metroid Dread, Nintendo &Amp; Mercurysteam, Nintendo
Unpacking Witch, Beam/Humble Games
