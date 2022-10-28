BAFTA Hires Queen’s Jubilee TV Producers to “Reimagine and Expand” Awards Ceremonies

The British Academy is looking to give its film and TV awards ceremonies a shot in the arm and has hired a new production company to “reimagine and significantly expand” the production and format of both events.

Following a tender process, Spun Gold TV, whose 20-year experience in TV has included landmark ITV programming for both Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday and Platinum Jubilee celebrations, has been brought on board as co-producer for the BAFTA Film and BAFTA TV ceremonies in 2023 and 2024. Spun Gold takes over from Done + Dusted, which previously co-produced the TV awards, and Whizz Kid Entertainment, which co-produced the film awards.

2023 will see a major change for the BAFTA Film awards, which moves to the Royal Festival Hall on London’s South Bank following six years at the Royal Albert Hall, bringing it to the same venue as the BAFTA TV awards. The BAFTA Film ceremony will take place on 19 February 2023 while the BAFTA TV ceremony will take place on 14 May.

In another significant shake up, BAFTA has also changed the PR company overseeing the film awards. After working with Freuds for more than two decades, Premier will now lead the film awards PR campaign and manage the red carpet and ceremony, while also overseeing the nominations reveal on Jan. 19 and the film sessions starting in February. Multitude Media will continue to lead the campaign for the TV awards and TV Craft Awards.

“Our awards are a unique and treasured celebration of British and international creativity,” said Emma Baehr, BAFTA’s executive director of awards and content. “With a new venue for our EE BAFTA Film Awards, it felt a natural moment to reinvent and expand the format. We can’t wait to deliver two of the best and biggest nights in the U.K.’s entertainment calendar for film and TV fans at home and around the world, and to share our exciting plans in more detail soon.”

The news comes just weeks after TV veteran Jane Millichip took up her role as BAFTA CEO, having been appointed earlier this year following the decision by Amanda Berry to step down after 25 years at the Academy.