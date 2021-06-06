BAFTA TV Awards: Michaela Coel Secures Two Wins, Paul Mescal Claims Leading Actor Honor

Michaela Coel emerged the big winner at Sunday’s BAFTA TV Awards, where her acclaimed drama I May Destroy You added to its growing stash of statuettes.

Coel beat out a fiercely competitive list of performances that included Letitia Wright (Small Axe), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) to land the leading actress award, while I May Destroy You also pipped Small Axe to claim best mini-series.

The two wins now give Coel a total of four BAFTA awards for her widely-adored BBC/HBO show, having claimed writer: drama and director: fiction at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards ceremony on May 24 (I May Destroy You also won for editing).

In her acceptance speeches, Coel took time to give special thanks to her I May Destroy You crew and its intimacy coach Ita O’Brien. Speaking at the winners press conference, she said that working on the drama — based on her own sexual assault — “replaced bad memories with really nice ones.”

Coel also confirmed that there wouldn’t be a second season, jokingly saying that the series had “been so huge as to destroy itself.”

Earlier in the night, Paul Mescal won leading actor for his turn as Connell in the hit BBC/Hulu drama Normal People, topping a category that included John Boyega (Small Axe) and Josh O’Connor (The Crown). A genuinely surprised Mescal dedicated his award to his co-star Edgar-Jones.

After leading the pack of nominees with 15 and claiming five honors at the craft awards, Small Axe had a relatively quiet night. However, Malachi Kirby — who starred in the Mangrove feature from Steve McQueen’s film anthology series — claimed the best supporting actor award for his portrayal of writer, broadcaster and justice campaigner Darcus Howe. Kirby dedicated the award to Howe — who passed away in 2017 at the age of 74 — saying he “wouldn’t have had a story to tell if he hadn’t lived it.”

It was an even quieter ceremony for The Crown, which — despite landing 10 nominations across both the TV and TV Craft awards, second only to Small Axe — didn’t land a single win.

The ceremony itself, filmed at London’s Television Centre and hosted by Richard Ayoade, was a hybrid event that kept in line with COVID-19 protocols by allowing a number of nominees from the main performance categories to attend, with others taking part digitally.

Leading Actress

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – WINNER

Letitia Wright, Small Axe

Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Hayley Squires, Adult Material

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Leading Actor

Paul Mescal, Normal People – WINNER

John Boyega, Small Axe

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Shaun Parkes, Small Axe

Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central

Drama Series

Save Me Too – WINNER

Gangs Of London

I Hate Suzie

The Crown

Single Drama

Sitting In Limbo – WINNER

Anthony

Bbw (On The Edge)

The Windermere Children

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Big Narstie Show – WINNER

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe

Rob & Romesh Vs

The Ranganation Production

Live Event

Springwatch 2020 – WINNER

Life Drawing Live!

The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance

The Third Day: Autumn

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (as voted for by the public):

Britain’s Got Talent: Diversity perform a routine inspired by the events of 2020 – WINNER

Bridgerton: Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown

EastEnders: Gary kills Chantelle

Gogglebox: Reactions to Boris Johnson’s press conference

Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat: Mee-cro-wah-vay

The Mandalorian: Luke Skywalker arrives

Mini-Series

I May Destroy You – WINNER

Adult Material

Normal People

Small Axe

Reality & Constructed Factual

The School That Tried To End Racism – WINNER

Masterchef: The Professionals

Race Across The World

The Write Offs

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education – WINNER

Daisy Haggard, Breeders

Daisy May Cooper, This Country

Emma Mackey Sex Education

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam

Mae Martin, Feel Good



Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Charlie Cooper, This Country – WINNER

Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner

Reece Shearsmith, Inside No.9

Supporting Actor

Malachi Kirby, Small Axe – WINNER

Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: UK

Michael Sheen, Quiz

Micheal Ward, Small Axe

Rupert Everett, Adult Material

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Supporting Actress

Rakie Ayola, Anthony – WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie

Siena Kelly, Adult Material

Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: Uk

Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You

Scripted Comedy

Inside No. 9 – WINNER

Ghosts

Man Like Mobeen

This Country

International

Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville) – WINNER

Little America

Lovecraft Country

Unorthodox



Single Documentary

Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville) – WINNER

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me

Surviving Covid

BAFTA TV Craft Awards (ceremony held May 24)

Emerging Talent: Fiction

Georgi Banks-Davies (Director), I Hate Suzie – WINNER

Harry Tulley (Dubbing Mixer), Anthony

Stephen S. Thompson (Writer), Sitting in Limbo

William Stefan Smith (Director), On the Edge: BBW

Emerging Talent: Factual

Marian Mohamed (Director) Defending Digga D – WINNER

Ashley Francis-Roy (Shooting Producer/Director) Damilola: The Boy Next Door& The Real Eastenders

Jessica Kelly (Director) The Schools that Chain Boys & Silicon Valley’s Online Slave Market

Kandise Abiola (Producer) Terms & Conditions: A UK Drill Story

Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, Small Axe – WINNER

Rosa Dias, Sex Education

James Keast, Belgravia

Amy Roberts, The Crown

Director: Factual

Teresa Griffiths, Lee Miller – A Life on the Front Line – WINNER

Xavier Alford, Locked in: Breaking the Silence (Storyville)

James Bluemel, Once Upon a Time in Iraq

Deeyah Khan, America’s War on Abortion (Exposure)

Director: Fiction

Michaela Coel, Sam Miller, I May Destroy You – WINNER

Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People

Benjamin Caron, The Crown (episode 3)

Steve McQueen, Small Axe

Editing: Fiction

Editing Team, I May Destroy You – WINNER

Chris Dickens, Steve McQueen, Small Axe

Nathan Nugent, Normal People (episode 5)

Pia Di Ciaula, Quiz

Make Up & Hair Design

Jojo Williams, Small Axe – WINNER

Bethany Swan, I May Destroy You

Cate Hall, The Crown

Louise Coles, Sarah Nuth, Lorraine Glynn, Erin Ayanian, The Great

Original Music

Harry Escott, Roadkill – WINNER

Cristobal Tapia De Veer, The Third Day (Episode 3)

Scott Salinas, Baghdad Central

Martin Phipps, The Crown

Photography & Lighting

Shabier Kirchner, Small Axe – WINNER

Ed Rutherford, Little Birds

Rob Hardy, Devs

Suzie Lavelle, Normal People

Production Design

Helen Scott, Small Axe – WINNER

Joel Collins, His Dark Materials

Matt Gant, Megan Bosaw, Gangs Of London

Samantha Harley, Alexandra Slade, Sex Education

Scripted Casting

Gary Davy, Small Axe – WINNER

Kate Rhodes James, Baghdad Central

Lauren Evans, Sex Education

Shaheen Baig, The Third Day

Sound: Fiction

Jon Thomas, Gareth Bull, James Ridgway, Dillon Bennett, Eilam Hoffman, His Dark Materials (Episode 7) – WINNER

Niall O’sullivan, Steve Fanagan, Niall Brady, Normal People

Paul Cotterell, James Harrison, Ronald Bailey, Small Axe

Sound Team, The Crown

Special, Visual & Graphic Effects

Russell Dodgson, James Whitlam, Jean-Clement Soret, Robert Harrington, Dan May, Brian Fisher, His Dark Materials – WINNER

Ben Turner, Reece Ewing, Chris Reynolds, Asa Shoul, Framestore, Untold Studios, The Crown

Michael Illingworth, Oliver Milburn, Danny Hargreaves, Oliver Ogneux, Laura Usaite, Pedrom Dadgostar, War Of The Worlds

Milk Visual Effects, Dneg Tv, Freefolk, Goodbye Kansas Studios, Greg Fisher, Dave Houghton, Cursed

Writer: Comedy

Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal – WINNER

Charlie Brooker, Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe

Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper, This Country

Writing Team, Ghosts

Writer: Drama

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – WINNER

Alastair Siddons, Steve Mcqueen, Small Axe

Lucy Kirkwood, Adult Material

Lucy Prebble, I Hate Suzie