BAFTA TV Awards: Russell T. Davies’ ‘It’s a Sin’ Dominates Nominations

It’s a Sin, Russell T. Davies critically-acclaimed decade-spanning drama about the AIDS epidemic in the U.K., leads the pack of nominees going into the 2022 BAFTA TV and BAFTA TV Craft awards.
The series — which aired on Channel 4 and HBO Max in early 2021 — earned 11 nominations (six in the TV awards and five in the craft awards) on Wednesday, including director: fiction, mini-series, and five in the performance categories.
Meanwhile, Landscapers, the Olivia Colman-fronted true-crime miniseries landed seven nominations across both TV and craft awards, including for David Thewlis in the leading actor category.
Both Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham earned nominations for the Jack Thorne-penned Help, which amassed six in total. Jimmy McGovern’s three-part prison drama Time also came away with six nods — including for Sean Bean — as did Nida Manzoor’s Rose d’Or-winning music comedy series We Are Lady Parts.
Further down, Sex Education was given five nominations, among them both Aimee Lou Wood and Ncuit Gatwa, while A Very British Scandal came away with four.
Also among the nominees is Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown, marking the first BAFTA TV recognition for the actress, who has already won three BAFTA film awards.
The BAFTA TV Craft awards are set to take place on April 24, the BAFTA TV Awards following on May 8. With both having been held as mostly virtual ceremonies in 2021 due to the pandemic, they’re now returning to in-person events, with the BAFTA Awards Awards — complete with full red carpet — back at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Richard Ayoade returns as host for the third consecutive year.
See the full list of nominees below
Mini-Series
It’s A Sin
Landscapers
Stephen
Time
Drama Series
In My Skin
The Night Stalker
Unforgotten
Vigil
Leading Actress
Denise Gough, Too Close
Emily Watson, Too Close
Jodie Comer, Help
Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown
Lydia West, It’s A Sin
Niamh Algar, Deceit
Leading Actor
David Thewlis, Landscapers
Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin
Samuel Adewunmi, You Don’t Know Me
Stephen Graham, Help
Supporting Actress
Cathy Tyson, Help
Céline Buckens, Showtrial
Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit Of Love
Jessica Plummer The Girl Before
Leah Harvey, Foundation
Tahirah Sharif, The Tower
Supporting Actor
Callum Scott Howells, It’s a Sin
David Carlyle, It’s A Sin
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Nonso Anozie, Sweet Tooth
Omari Douglas, It’s A Sin
Stephen Graham, Time
Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education
Aisling Bea, This Way Up
Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts
Rose Matafeo, Starstruck
Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal
Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats
Joe Gilgun, Brassic
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
Samson Kayo, Bloods
Steve Coogan, This Time With Alan Partridge
Scripted Comedy
Alma’s Not Normal
Motherland
Stath Lets Flats
We Are Lady Parts
Single Drama
Death Of England: Face To Face
Help
I Am Victoria
Together
International
Call My Agent!
Lupin
Mare Of Easttown
Squid Game
Succession
The Underground Railroad
Writer: Drama
Jack Thorne, Help
Jesse Armstrong, Succession
Kayleigh Llewellyn, In My Skin
Russell T. Davies, It’s A Sin
Writer: Comedy
Nathan Bryon, Paul Doolan, Bloods
Nida Manzoor, We Are Lady Parts
Stephen Merchant, Emma Jane Unsworth, The Outlaws
Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal
Director: Fiction
Lewis Arnold, Time
Marc Munden, Help
Peter Hoar, It’s A Sin
Will Sharpe, Landscapers
Director: Factual
Arthur Cary, Surviving 9/11
James Newton, Baby Surgeons: Delivering Miracles
James Newton, Grenfell: The Untold Story
Jamie Roberts, Four Hours At The Capitol
Editing: Fiction
Andrew John Mclelland, Line Of Duty
Dominic Strevens, A Very British Scandal
Elen Pierce Lewis, Landscapers
Sarah Brewerton, It’s A Sin
Editing: Factual
Anna Price, Pandemic
Danny Collins, Mark Hammill, 9/11: Inside The President’s War Room
Doug Bryson, Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Emma Lysaght, Grenfell: The Untold Story
Emerging Talent: Factual
Adam Brown (Director), Into The Storm: Surfing To Survive
Hugh Davies (Producer), Football’s Darkest Secret: The End Of Silence
Poppy Begum (Director), Queens Of Rap
Sophie Cunningham (Director/Producer), Look Away
Emerging Talent: Fiction
Adjani Salmon (Writer), Dreaming Whilst Black
Nathan Bryon (Writer), Bloods
Nida Manzoor (Writer/Director), We Are Lady Parts
Runyararo Mapfumo (Director), Sex Education
Scripted Casting
Aisha Bywaters, We Are Lady Parts
Andy Pryor, It’s A Sin
Beverley Keogh, David Martin, Time
Lauren Evans, Sex Education
Director: Multi-Camera
Matthew Griffiths, Six Nations Rugby: Wales V England
Nikki Parsons, Strictly Come Dancing
Paul Dugdale, Glastonbury Festival: Live At Worthy Farm
Paul Mcnamara, ITV Racing: The Grand National
Costume Design
Adam Howe, The Serpent (Episode 1)
Ian Fulcher, A Very British Scandal
PC Williams, We Are Lady Parts
Sinéad Kidao, The Pursuit Of Love
Make Up & Hair Design
Catherine Scoble, A Very British Scandal
Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, The Nevers
Deb Watson, Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower, The Witcher
Lin Davie, Laura Flynn, It’s A Sin
Original Music
Arthur Sharpe, Landscapers
Carly Paradis, Line Of Duty
Jonathan ‘Elevated’Olorunfemi, The Outsiders
Natalie Holt, Loki
Sound: Fiction
Howard Bargroff, Judi Lee-Headman, Harry Barnes, Oliver Brierley, Adam Armitage, Jamie Caple, Intergalactic
James Bain, Robert Farr, Matthew Collinge, Matt Davies, Alyn Sclosa, Rob Prynne, The Witcher (Episode 1)
Sound Team, A Very British Scandal
Conrad Fletcher, Julian Gough, Andy James, Andy Payne, The Funeral Of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh
Doug Dreger, Andrew Yarme, Nick Fry, Steve Speed, Hugh Dwan, James Evans, Formula 1: Drive To Survive
Kate Hopkins, Jonny Crew, Paul Ackerman, Graham Wild, Earth At Night In Colour
Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Nas Parkash, Dan Johnson, Tae Hak Kim, Claire Ellis, 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything
Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Graham Norton Show
The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan
Race Around Britain
The Ranganation
Entertainment Craft Team
Chris Power, Mark Busk-Cowley, Andy Milligan, Shereen Shimmin, Catherine Land, Gurdip Mahal, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Dave Davey, Elizabeth Honan, Benn Wyldeck, Casey Antwis, The Masked Singer
David Bishop, Patrick Doherty, David Newton, Catherine Land, Richard Sillitto, Tom Young, Strictly Come Dancing
Nigel Catmur, Andy Deacon, Patrick Doherty, Kevin Duff, Simon Haw, Andrew Stokes, The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance
Current Affairs
Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin
Four Hours At The Capitol
The Men Who Sell Football
Trump Takes On The World
Daytime
The Chase
Moneybags
Richard Osman’s House Of Games
Steph’s Packed Lunch
Photography: Factual
Doug Anderson, Alex Vail, Tiny World (Reef)
James Incledon, Liverpool Narcos
John Shier, Dawson Dunning, Earth At Night In Colour
Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi, My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years In Afghanistan
Photography & Lighting: Fiction
Erik Wilson, Landscapers
James Friend, Your Honor
Mark Wolf, Time
Oli Russell, Sex Education
Production Design
Cristina Casali, Landscapers
Cristina Casali, The Pursuit Of Love
François-Renaud Labarthe, The Serpent
Tom Sayer, Vigil
Entertainment Performance
Alison Hammond, I Can See Your Voice
Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show
Joe Lycett, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back
Michael Mcintyre, Michael Mcintyre’s The Wheel
Sean Lock, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown
Entertainment Programme
An Audience With Adele Adele
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Life & Rhymes
Strictly Come Dancing
Factual Programme
The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime
9/11: One Day In America
Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles
Uprising
Features
Big Zuu’s Big Eats
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Sort Your Life Out
The Great British Sewing Bee
Special, Visual & Graphic Effects
Adam Inglis, Tom Payne, Sam Livingstone, Silja Momsen-Livingstone, Earth At Night In Colour
Dadi Einarsson, Gavin Round, Aleksandar Pejic, Oliver Cubbage, Stefano Pepin, Jet Omoshebi, The Witcher (Episode 1)
Jean-Claude Deguara, Milk Vfx, Egg Vfx, Gareth Spensley, Real Sfx, Intergalactic
Rob Harvey, Rasik Gorecha, Sam Reed, Alex Marlow, John Kennedy, Katherine Jamieson, Black Holes: Heart Of Darkness
Titles & Graphic Identity
Ceri Sampson, Adam Wells, Steve Waugh, Lions Series: South Africa 2021
Hello Yes, Gary Redford All, Creatures Great And Small
Paul Mcdonnell, Hugo Moss, Ben Hanbury, Tamsin Mcgee, Around The World In 80 Days
Tim Jones, James Cross, Fantasista Utamaro, Ron Chakraborty, Kenji Kawai, Factory Fifteen, Tokyo 2020
Live Event
The Brit Awards 2021
The Earthshot Prize 2021
The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance
Springwatch 2021
News Coverage
Channel 4 News: Black To Front
Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum
ITV News At Ten: Storming Of The Capitol
Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame
Reality & Constructed Factual
Gogglebox
Married At First Sight
Rupaul’s Drag Race UK
The Dog House
Short Form Programme
Hollyoaks Saved My Life
Our Land
People You May Know
Please Help
Single Documentary
9/11: Inside The President’s War Room
Grenfell: The Untold Story
My Childhood, My Country
Nail Bomber: Man Hunt
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
Coronation Street
Emmerdale
Holby City
Specialist Factual
Black Power: A British Story Of Resistance
Freddie Mercury: The Final Act
The Missing Children
Silenced: The Hidden Story Of Disabled Britain
Sport
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
ITV Racing: The Grand National
Tokyo 2020 Olympics
UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England V Denmark
Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)
An Audience With Adele, Adele’s Surprised By The Teacher Who Changed Her Life
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Ant And Dec Dig At Downing Street’s Lockdown Parties
It’s A Sin Colin’s Devastating Aids Diagnosis
Rupaul’s Drag Race UK ‘Uk Hun?’ – Bimini’s Verse
Squid Game Red Light, Green Light Game
Strictly Come Dancing Rose And Giovanni’s Silent Dance To ‘Symphony’
