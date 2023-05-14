×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

BAFTA TV Awards: ‘I Am Ruth,’ ‘Bad Sisters,’ ‘Derry Girls’ and ‘The Traitors’ Lead With Two Wins Each

Kate Winslet, Ben Whishaw and Adeel Akhtar were also among the annual show's big winners.

Kate Winslet and Anne-Marie Duff
Kate Winslet and Anne-Marie Duff Joe Maher/Getty Images (2)

I Am Ruth, Bad Sisters, Derry Girls and The Traitors were the top winners at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards on Sunday.

Kate Winslet won the BAFTA for leading actress for her role in I Am Ruth, which also won for best single drama. Bad Sisters took home the award for best drama series, as well as Anne-Marie Duff received the award for best supporting actress for her portrayal of Grace Williams in the series.

Siobhán McSweeney won the honor for best female performance in a comedy programme for Derry Girls. The show also received the award for best scripted comedy.

Related Stories

Karine Jean-Pierre
News

GLAAD Media Awards, Jon Stewart Show Solidarity With Writers Strike: "Labor Issues Are Queer Issues"

Bowen Yang in Fire Island and Eva Reign in Anything's Possible.
News

GLAAD Awards: 'Fire Island,' 'Anything's Possible,' 'We're Here' Among Winners

In addition, Ben Whishaw won the BAFTA for leading actor for his portrayal of Adam Kay in the autobiographical drama This is Going to Hurt, and Adeel Akhtar won the supporting actor award for his role in the crime drama Sherwood.

The entertainment performance award went to Claudia Winkleman for The Traitors, which also won best reality and constructed factual show.

Other BAFTA Award winners included Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story for best international series, and The Masked Singer for best entertainment programme.

The winner of every category is decided on by a jury, unlike the BAFTA film awards, which is something many suggest leads to greater diversity.

The 2023 BAFTA TV Awards, hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, were held Sunday at Royal Festival’s Hall in London. The BAFTA TV Craft Awards were previously announced in April.

A complete list of winners follows.

DRAMA SERIES 
Bad Sisters (WINNER)
The Responder 
Sherwood
Somewhere Boy 

MINI-SERIES 
A Spy Among Friends
Mood (WINNER)
The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe 
This Is Going To Hurt 

SINGLE DRAMA 
I Am Ruth (WINNER)
The House 
Life And Death In The Warehouse 

SCRIPTED COMEDY 
Am I Being Unreasonable? 
Big Boys 
Derry Girls (WINNER)
Ghosts 

LEADING ACTOR 
Ben Whishaw This Is Going To Hurt (WINNER)
Chaske Spencer The English 
Cillian Murphy Peaky Blinders 
Gary Oldman Slow Horses 
Martin Freeman The Responder
Taron Egerton Black Bird 

LEADING ACTRESS 
Billie Piper I Hate Suzie Too
Imelda Staunton The Crown 
Kate Winslet I Am Ruth (WINNER)
Maxine Peake Anne 
Sarah Lancashire Julia 
Vicky Mcclure Without Sin 

SUPPORTING ACTOR 
Adeel Akhtar Sherwood (WINNER)
Jack Lowden Slow Horses 
Josh Finan The Responder
Salim Daw The Crown 
Samuel Bottomley Somewhere Boy 
Will Sharpe The White Lotus 

SUPPORTING ACTRESS 
Adelayo Adedayo The Responder 
Anne-Marie Duff Bad Sisters (WINNER)
Fiona Shaw Andor 
Jasmine Jobson Top Boy 
Lesley Manville Sherwood 
Saffron Hocking Top Boy 

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME 
Daniel Radcliffe Weird: The Al Yankovic Story 
Jon Pointing Big Boys
Joseph Gilgun Brassic 
Lenny Rush Am I Being Unreasonable? (WINNER)
Matt Berry What We Do In The Shadows 
Stephen Merchant The Outlaws 

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME 
Daisy May Cooper Am I Being Unreasonable? –
Diane Morgan Cunk On Earth 
Lucy Beaumont Meet The Richardsons 
Natasia Demetriou Ellie & Natasia
Siobhán Mcsweeney Derry Girls (WINNER)

INTERNATIONAL
The Bear 
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (WINNER)
Wednesday 
Oussekine 
Pachinko 
The White Lotus 

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME 
Friday Night Live (WINNER)
The Graham Norton Show
Taskmaster 
Would I Lie To You? 

CURRENT AFFAIRS 
Afghanistan: No Country For Women (Exposure) 
Children Of The Taliban (WINNER)
The Crossing (Exposure) 
Mariupol: The People’s Story (Panorama) 

DAYTIME
The Chase 
The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit (WINNER)
Scam Interceptors 

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE 
Big Zuu 
Claudia Winkleman (WINNER)
Lee Mack 
Mo Gilligan
Sue Perkins 

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway 
Later… With Jools Holland: Jools’ 30th Birthday Bash
The Masked Singer (WINNER)
Strictly Come Dancing 

FACTUAL SERIES 
Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime 
Libby, Are You Home Yet? (WINNER)
Vatican Girl: The Disappearance Of Emanuela Orlandi 
Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing 

FEATURES 
Big Zuu’s Big Eats 
Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas (WINNER)
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live 
The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan 

LIVE EVENT 
Concert For Ukraine 
Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace (WINNER)
The State Funeral Of Hm Queen Elizabeth Ii 

NEWS COVERAGE 
Bbc News At Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine 
Channel 4 News: Live In Kyiv (WINNER)
Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview 

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL 
Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams 
Rupaul’s Drag Race UK 
The Traitors (WINNER)
We Are Black And British 

SHORT FORM PROGRAMME 
Always, Asifa 
Biscuitland 
How To Be A Person (WINNER)
Kingpin Cribs 

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY 
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes 
Escape From Kabul Airport 
Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story 
The Real Mo Farah (WINNER)

SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA 
Casualty (WINNER)
Eastenders 
Emmerdale 

SPECIALIST FACTUAL 
Aids: The Unheard Tapes 
The Green Planet 
How To Survive A Dictator With Munya Chawawa 
Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone (WINNER)

SPORT 
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games 
UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (WINNER)
Wimbledon 2022 

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad