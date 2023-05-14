BAFTA TV Awards: ‘I Am Ruth,’ ‘Bad Sisters,’ ‘Derry Girls’ and ‘The Traitors’ Lead With Two Wins Each

- Share this article on Facebook
I Am Ruth, Bad Sisters, Derry Girls and The Traitors were the top winners at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards on Sunday.
Kate Winslet won the BAFTA for leading actress for her role in I Am Ruth, which also won for best single drama. Bad Sisters took home the award for best drama series, as well as Anne-Marie Duff received the award for best supporting actress for her portrayal of Grace Williams in the series.
Siobhán McSweeney won the honor for best female performance in a comedy programme for Derry Girls. The show also received the award for best scripted comedy.
In addition, Ben Whishaw won the BAFTA for leading actor for his portrayal of Adam Kay in the autobiographical drama This is Going to Hurt, and Adeel Akhtar won the supporting actor award for his role in the crime drama Sherwood.
The entertainment performance award went to Claudia Winkleman for The Traitors, which also won best reality and constructed factual show.
Other BAFTA Award winners included Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story for best international series, and The Masked Singer for best entertainment programme.
The winner of every category is decided on by a jury, unlike the BAFTA film awards, which is something many suggest leads to greater diversity.
The 2023 BAFTA TV Awards, hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, were held Sunday at Royal Festival’s Hall in London. The BAFTA TV Craft Awards were previously announced in April.
A complete list of winners follows.
DRAMA SERIES
Bad Sisters (WINNER)
The Responder
Sherwood
Somewhere Boy
MINI-SERIES
A Spy Among Friends
Mood (WINNER)
The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe
This Is Going To Hurt
SINGLE DRAMA
I Am Ruth (WINNER)
The House
Life And Death In The Warehouse
SCRIPTED COMEDY
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Big Boys
Derry Girls (WINNER)
Ghosts
LEADING ACTOR
Ben Whishaw This Is Going To Hurt (WINNER)
Chaske Spencer The English
Cillian Murphy Peaky Blinders
Gary Oldman Slow Horses
Martin Freeman The Responder
Taron Egerton Black Bird
LEADING ACTRESS
Billie Piper I Hate Suzie Too
Imelda Staunton The Crown
Kate Winslet I Am Ruth (WINNER)
Maxine Peake Anne
Sarah Lancashire Julia
Vicky Mcclure Without Sin
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Adeel Akhtar Sherwood (WINNER)
Jack Lowden Slow Horses
Josh Finan The Responder
Salim Daw The Crown
Samuel Bottomley Somewhere Boy
Will Sharpe The White Lotus
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Adelayo Adedayo The Responder
Anne-Marie Duff Bad Sisters (WINNER)
Fiona Shaw Andor
Jasmine Jobson Top Boy
Lesley Manville Sherwood
Saffron Hocking Top Boy
MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
Daniel Radcliffe Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Jon Pointing Big Boys
Joseph Gilgun Brassic
Lenny Rush Am I Being Unreasonable? (WINNER)
Matt Berry What We Do In The Shadows
Stephen Merchant The Outlaws
FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
Daisy May Cooper Am I Being Unreasonable? –
Diane Morgan Cunk On Earth
Lucy Beaumont Meet The Richardsons
Natasia Demetriou Ellie & Natasia
Siobhán Mcsweeney Derry Girls (WINNER)
INTERNATIONAL
The Bear
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (WINNER)
Wednesday
Oussekine
Pachinko
The White Lotus
COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
Friday Night Live (WINNER)
The Graham Norton Show
Taskmaster
Would I Lie To You?
CURRENT AFFAIRS
Afghanistan: No Country For Women (Exposure)
Children Of The Taliban (WINNER)
The Crossing (Exposure)
Mariupol: The People’s Story (Panorama)
DAYTIME
The Chase
The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit (WINNER)
Scam Interceptors
ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE
Big Zuu
Claudia Winkleman (WINNER)
Lee Mack
Mo Gilligan
Sue Perkins
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Later… With Jools Holland: Jools’ 30th Birthday Bash
The Masked Singer (WINNER)
Strictly Come Dancing
FACTUAL SERIES
Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime
Libby, Are You Home Yet? (WINNER)
Vatican Girl: The Disappearance Of Emanuela Orlandi
Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing
FEATURES
Big Zuu’s Big Eats
Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas (WINNER)
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan
LIVE EVENT
Concert For Ukraine
Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace (WINNER)
The State Funeral Of Hm Queen Elizabeth Ii
NEWS COVERAGE
Bbc News At Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine
Channel 4 News: Live In Kyiv (WINNER)
Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview
REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL
Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams
Rupaul’s Drag Race UK
The Traitors (WINNER)
We Are Black And British
SHORT FORM PROGRAMME
Always, Asifa
Biscuitland
How To Be A Person (WINNER)
Kingpin Cribs
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes
Escape From Kabul Airport
Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story
The Real Mo Farah (WINNER)
SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA
Casualty (WINNER)
Eastenders
Emmerdale
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
Aids: The Unheard Tapes
The Green Planet
How To Survive A Dictator With Munya Chawawa
Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone (WINNER)
SPORT
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (WINNER)
Wimbledon 2022
