BAFTA TV Awards: ‘I Am Ruth,’ ‘Bad Sisters,’ ‘Derry Girls’ and ‘The Traitors’ Lead With Two Wins Each

I Am Ruth, Bad Sisters, Derry Girls and The Traitors were the top winners at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards on Sunday.

Kate Winslet won the BAFTA for leading actress for her role in I Am Ruth, which also won for best single drama. Bad Sisters took home the award for best drama series, as well as Anne-Marie Duff received the award for best supporting actress for her portrayal of Grace Williams in the series.

Siobhán McSweeney won the honor for best female performance in a comedy programme for Derry Girls. The show also received the award for best scripted comedy.

In addition, Ben Whishaw won the BAFTA for leading actor for his portrayal of Adam Kay in the autobiographical drama This is Going to Hurt, and Adeel Akhtar won the supporting actor award for his role in the crime drama Sherwood.

The entertainment performance award went to Claudia Winkleman for The Traitors, which also won best reality and constructed factual show.

Other BAFTA Award winners included Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story for best international series, and The Masked Singer for best entertainment programme.

The winner of every category is decided on by a jury, unlike the BAFTA film awards, which is something many suggest leads to greater diversity.

The 2023 BAFTA TV Awards, hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, were held Sunday at Royal Festival’s Hall in London. The BAFTA TV Craft Awards were previously announced in April.

A complete list of winners follows.

DRAMA SERIES

Bad Sisters (WINNER)

The Responder

Sherwood

Somewhere Boy

MINI-SERIES

A Spy Among Friends

Mood (WINNER)

The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe

This Is Going To Hurt

SINGLE DRAMA

I Am Ruth (WINNER)

The House

Life And Death In The Warehouse

SCRIPTED COMEDY

Am I Being Unreasonable?

Big Boys

Derry Girls (WINNER)

Ghosts

LEADING ACTOR

Ben Whishaw This Is Going To Hurt (WINNER)

Chaske Spencer The English

Cillian Murphy Peaky Blinders

Gary Oldman Slow Horses

Martin Freeman The Responder

Taron Egerton Black Bird

LEADING ACTRESS

Billie Piper I Hate Suzie Too

Imelda Staunton The Crown

Kate Winslet I Am Ruth (WINNER)

Maxine Peake Anne

Sarah Lancashire Julia

Vicky Mcclure Without Sin

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Adeel Akhtar Sherwood (WINNER)

Jack Lowden Slow Horses

Josh Finan The Responder

Salim Daw The Crown

Samuel Bottomley Somewhere Boy

Will Sharpe The White Lotus

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Adelayo Adedayo The Responder

Anne-Marie Duff Bad Sisters (WINNER)

Fiona Shaw Andor

Jasmine Jobson Top Boy

Lesley Manville Sherwood

Saffron Hocking Top Boy

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

Daniel Radcliffe Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Jon Pointing Big Boys

Joseph Gilgun Brassic

Lenny Rush Am I Being Unreasonable? (WINNER)

Matt Berry What We Do In The Shadows

Stephen Merchant The Outlaws

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

Daisy May Cooper Am I Being Unreasonable? –

Diane Morgan Cunk On Earth

Lucy Beaumont Meet The Richardsons

Natasia Demetriou Ellie & Natasia

Siobhán Mcsweeney Derry Girls (WINNER)

INTERNATIONAL

The Bear

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (WINNER)

Wednesday

Oussekine

Pachinko

The White Lotus

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

Friday Night Live (WINNER)

The Graham Norton Show

Taskmaster

Would I Lie To You?

CURRENT AFFAIRS

Afghanistan: No Country For Women (Exposure)

Children Of The Taliban (WINNER)

The Crossing (Exposure)

Mariupol: The People’s Story (Panorama)

DAYTIME

The Chase

The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit (WINNER)

Scam Interceptors

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

Big Zuu

Claudia Winkleman (WINNER)

Lee Mack

Mo Gilligan

Sue Perkins

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Later… With Jools Holland: Jools’ 30th Birthday Bash

The Masked Singer (WINNER)

Strictly Come Dancing

FACTUAL SERIES

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime

Libby, Are You Home Yet? (WINNER)

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance Of Emanuela Orlandi

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing

FEATURES

Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas (WINNER)

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan

LIVE EVENT

Concert For Ukraine

Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace (WINNER)

The State Funeral Of Hm Queen Elizabeth Ii

NEWS COVERAGE

Bbc News At Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine

Channel 4 News: Live In Kyiv (WINNER)

Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams

Rupaul’s Drag Race UK

The Traitors (WINNER)

We Are Black And British

SHORT FORM PROGRAMME

Always, Asifa

Biscuitland

How To Be A Person (WINNER)

Kingpin Cribs

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes

Escape From Kabul Airport

Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story

The Real Mo Farah (WINNER)

SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA

Casualty (WINNER)

Eastenders

Emmerdale

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

Aids: The Unheard Tapes

The Green Planet

How To Survive A Dictator With Munya Chawawa

Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone (WINNER)

SPORT

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (WINNER)

Wimbledon 2022