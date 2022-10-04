BAFTA Tweaks TV and TV Craft Awards Voting Rules to Address Gender Inequality

The British Academy has made a couple of changes to the voting rules and regulations for its BAFTA TV and BAFTA TV Craft awards, tweaks that it says are aimed at improving diversity.

With the entries for the 2023 awards due to open on Wednesday, Oct. 5, BAFTA has announced that in both the director categories (in factual, fiction and multi-cameras) and entertainment performance category, the top three male and top three female names from the round one membership vote will now automatically go through to jury consideration. The move, a first for both sets of TV awards, will, according to BAFTA, “increase the visibility of women at (the) longlisting stage, with the longer-term aim to encourage a greater representation of women considered.” That is all part of the Academy’s wider work to “level the playing field.”

Underlining BAFTA’s point, this year’s TV awards saw all-male lineups of nominees in the best director: fiction and best director: factual categories, and just one woman in the six-strong list of nominees for best entertainment performance.

Among other changes, in recognition of the high volume and quality of entries, the original music category will now be split in two: original music: fiction and original music: factual. In the international category, although both non-scripted and scripted programs have always been eligible, BAFTA has acknowledged the historic prevalence of scripted. From 2023 onwards, the top three non-scripted and top three scripted shows are automatically longlisted.

“Television and the way in which audiences consume content is ever-evolving, and it’s essential we adapt alongside,” said Sara Putt, deputy chair of BAFTA and chair of the BAFTA television committee. “As a mirror to the industry, we are in the privileged and unique position of being able to drive and influence positive change. I’m delighted that the updates to our 2023 BAFTA TV Awards announced today include specific interventions to address historic gender inequity, reflecting our commitment to widening representation, amplifying key craft roles across both ceremonies and leveling the playing field for all.”

For the first time, both the BAFTA TV and BAFTA TV Craft awards will take place on London’s Southbank, with the BAFTA TV Craft awards being held at the Queen Elizabeth Hall on April 20, 2023 and BAFTA TV awards at the Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2023.