BAFTA TV Craft Awards: ‘Landscapers,’ ‘We Are Lady Parts’ Among Top Winners

The winners of the 2022 BAFTA TV Craft awards, celebrating behind the screen talent in the British TV industry, have been announced.

At an in-person ceremony at London’s The Brewery on Sunday, Sky Atlantic/HBO mini-series Landscapers and Channel 4/Peacock comedy-drama We Are Lady Parts were among those picking up multiple awards, including the writer: comedy honor for We Are Lady Parts creator Nida Manzoor.

It’s a Sin and Landscapers went into the evening with the most nominations, with five each. It’s a Sin picked up awards for director: fiction and editing: fiction.

See the full list of winners below.

COSTUME DESIGN

Adam Howe, The Serpent (Episode 1) – Mammoth Screen/BBC One

Ian Fulcher, A Very British Scandal – Blueprint Pictures/BBC One

PC Williams, We Are Lady Parts – Working Title Television/Channel 4 – WINNER

Sinéad Kidao, The Pursuit Of Love – Moonage Pictures, Open Book Productions, Amazon Studios/BBC One

DIRECTOR: FACTUAL

Arthur Cary, Surviving 9/11 – Top Hat Productions/BBC Two

James Newton, Baby Surgeons: Delivering Miracles – Wonderhood Studios/Channel 4

James Newton, Grenfell: The Untold Story – BBC Studios/Channel 4 — WINNER

Jamie Roberts, Four Hours At The Capitol – Amos Pictures Ltd/BBC Two

DIRECTOR: FICTION

Lewis Arnold, Time – BBC Studios/BBC One

Marc Munden, Help – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4

Peter Hoar, It’s A Sin – Red Production Company/Channel 4 — WINNER

Will Sharpe, Landscapers – Sister, South Of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic

DIRECTOR: MULTI-CAMERA

Matthew Griffiths, Six Nations Rugby: Wales V England – BBC Sport/BBC One

Nikki Parsons, Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios/BBC One

Paul Dugdale, Glastonbury Festival: Live At Worthy Farm – BBC Studios, Driift Live/BBC Two — WINNER

Paul Mcnamara, ITV Racing: The Grand National – ITV Sport/ITV

EDITING: FACTUAL

Anna Price, Pandemic 2020 – Keo Films/BBC Two

Danny Collins, Mark Hammill, 9/11: Inside The President’s War Room – Wish/art Films/BBC One – WINNER

Doug Bryson, Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – Owl Power/BBC Two

Emma Lysaght, Grenfell: The Untold Story – BBC Studios/Channel 4

EDITING: FICTION

Andrew John Mclelland, Line Of Duty – World Productions/BBC One

Dominic Strevens, A Very British Scandal – Blueprint Television/BBC One

Elen Pierce Lewis, Landscapers – Sister, South Of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic

Sarah Brewerton, It’s A Sin – Red Production Company/Channel 4 – WINNER

EMERGING TALENT: FACTUAL

Adam Brown (Director), Into The Storm: Surfing To Survive (Storyville) – Raw TV/BBC Four – WINNER

Hugh Davies (Producer), Football’s Darkest Secret: The End Of Silence – Insight TWI, Passion Pictures, Very Much So, Ventureland/BBC One

Poppy Begum (Director), Queens Of Rap – Acme Films/Channel 4

Sophie Cunningham (Director/producer), Look Away – Top Hat Productions/Sky Documentaries

EMERGING TALENT: FICTION

Adjani Salmon (Writer), Dreaming Whilst Black – Big Deal Films/BBC Three – WINNER

Nathan Bryon (Writer), Bloods – Roughcut TV, Sky Studios/Sky One

Nida Manzoor (Writer/director), We Are Lady Parts – Working Title Television/Channel 4

Runyararo Mapfumo (Director), Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix

ENTERTAINMENT CRAFT TEAM

Chris Power, Mark Busk-Cowley, Andy Milligan, Shereen Shimmin, Catherine Land, Gurdip Mahal, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – Lifted Entertainment, Mitre Studios/ITV

Dave Davey, Elizabeth Honan, Benn Wyldeck, Casey Antwis, The Masked Singer – Bandicoot Scotland/ITV

David Bishop, Patrick Doherty, David Newton, Catherine Land, Richard Sillitto, Tom Young, Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios/BBC One

Nigel Catmur, Andy Deacon, Patrick Doherty, Kevin Duff, Simon Haw, Andrew Stokes, The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance – BBC Studios/BBC One — WINNER

MAKE UP & HAIR DESIGN

Catherine Scoble, A Very British Scandal – Blueprint Pictures/BBC One

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, The Nevers – Mutant Enemy, HBO/Sky Atlantic

Deb Watson, Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower, The Witcher – Cinesite, Hivemind, Platige Image, Pioneer Stilking Images/Netflix — WINNER

Lin Davie, Laura Flynn, It’s A Sin – Red Production Company/Channel 4

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Arthur Sharpe, Landscapers – Sister, South Of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic — WINNER

Carly Paradis, Line Of Duty – World Productions/BBC One

Jonathan ‘Elevated’ Olorunfemi, The Outsiders – AFL Films/YouTube

Natalie Holt, Loki – Marvel Studios/Disney+

PHOTOGRAPHY: FACTUAL

Doug Anderson, Alex Vail, Tiny World (Reef) – Plimsoll Productions/Apple TV+

James Incledon, Liverpool Narcos – Blast! Films/Sky Documentaries — WINNER

John Shier, Dawson Dunning, Earth At Night In Colour – Offspring Films/Apple TV+

Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi, My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years In Afghanistan – Seventh Art Productions/ITV

PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION

Erik Wilson, Landscapers — Sister, South Of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic — WINNER

James Friend, Your Honor – Moonshot Entertainment, King Size Productions, CBS Studios/Sky Atlantic

Mark Wolf, Time – BBC Studios/BBC One

Oli Russell, Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Cristina Casali, Landscapers – Sister, South Of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic — WINNER

Cristina Casali, The Pursuit Of Love – Open Book Productions, Moonage Pictures, Amazon Studios/BBC One

François-Renaud Labarthe, The Serpent – Mammoth Screen/BBC One

Tom Sayer, Vigil – World Productions/BBC One

SCRIPTED CASTING

Aisha Bywaters, We Are Lady Parts – Working Title Television/Channel 4 — WINNER

Andy Pryor, It’s A Sin – Red Production Company/Channel 4

Beverley Keogh, David Martin, Time – BBC Studios/BBC One

Lauren Evans, Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix

SOUND: FACTUAL

Conrad Fletcher, Julian Gough, Andy James, Andy Payne, The Funeral Of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh – BBC Studios/BBC One

Doug Dreger, Andrew Yarme, Nick Fry, Steve Speed, Hugh Dwan, James Evans, Formula 1: Drive To Survive – Box To Box Films/Netflix

Kate Hopkins, Jonny Crew, Paul Ackerman, Graham Wild, Earth At Night In Colour – Offspring Films/Apple TV+

Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Nas Parkash, Dan Johnson, Tae Hak Kim, Claire Ellis, 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything – Mercury Studios, On The Corner Films/Apple TV+ — WINNER

SOUND: FICTION

Howard Bargroff, Judi Lee-headman, Harry Barnes, Oliver Brierley, Adam Armitage, Jamie Caple, Intergalactic – Motion Content Group, Moonage Pictures, Tiger Aspect Productions/Sky One

James Bain, Robert Farr, Matthew Collinge, Matt Davies, Alyn Sclosa, Rob Prynne, The Witcher (Episode 1) – Cinesite, Hivemind, Platige Image, Pioneer Stilking Images/Netflix

Sound Team, A Very British Scandal – Blueprint Pictures/BBC One — WINNER

Sound Team, Line Of Duty – World Productions/BBC One

SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS

Adam Inglis, Tom Payne, Sam Livingstone, Silja Momsen-livingstone, Earth At Night In Colour – Offspring Films/Apple TV+

Dadi Einarsson, Gavin Round, Aleksandar Pejic, Oliver Cubbage, Stefano Pepin, Jet Omoshebi, The Witcher (Episode 1)- Cinesite, Hivemind, Platige Image, Pioneer Stilking Images/Netflix — WINNER

Jean-claude Deguara, Milk Vfx, Egg Vfx, Gareth Spensley, Real SFX, Intergalactic – Motion Content Group, Moonage Pictures, Tiger Aspect Productions/Sky One

Rob Harvey, Rasik Gorecha, Sam Reed, Alex Marlow, John Kennedy, Katherine Jamieson, Black Holes: Heart Of Darkness – BBC Studios, Science Unit/BBC Two

TITLES & GRAPHIC IDENTITY

Ceri Sampson, Adam Wells, Steve Waugh, Lions Series: South Africa 2021 – Sky Creative, Gotgotneed, Coffee & TV/Sky Sports Action

Hello Yes, Gary Redford, All Creatures Great And Small – Playground Television U.K./Channel 5

Paul Mcdonnell, Hugo Moss, Ben Hanbury, Tamsin Mcgee, Around The World In 80 Days – Slim Film + Television, Federation Entertainment/BBC One

Tim Jones, James Cross, Fantasista Utamaro, Ron Chakraborty, Kenji Kawai, Factory Fifteen, Tokyo 2020 – BBC Sport, Nexus Studios/BBC One – WINNER

WRITER: COMEDY

Nathan Bryon, Paul Doolan, Bloods – Roughcut TV, Sky Studios/Sky One

Nida Manzoor, We Are Lady Parts – Working Title Television/Channel 4 – WINNER

Stephen Merchant, Emma Jane Unsworth, The Outlaws – Big Talk Productions, Four Eyes Entertainment/BBC One

Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal – Expectation/BBC Two

WRITER: DRAMA

Jack Thorne, Help – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4

Jesse Armstrong, Succession – Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic

Kayleigh Llewellyn, In My Skin – Expectation/BBC Three – WINNER

Russell T. Davies, It’s A Sin – Red Production Company/Channel 4