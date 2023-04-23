BAFTA TV Craft Awards: ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘This Is Going to Hurt’ Share Spoils

HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon and the BBC/AMC medical comedy-drama This is Going to Hurt emerged with the most honors following the 2023 BAFTA Television Craft Awards ceremony, celebrating the best behind-the-scenes TV talent of 2022.

Held on Sunday in London, the event saw House of the Dragon win for make-up & hair design, sound: fiction and special, visual & graphic effect. Also landing three honors, This Is Going to Hurt won writer: drama for Adam Kay — who adapted his own bestselling memoir about his time as a junior doctor — plus editing: fiction and scripted casting.

The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth was a two-time winner — for sound: faction and director: multi-camera.

In a night that featured a great number of first-time BAFTA winners, other honorees included The Tinder Swindler‘s Felicity Morris for director: factual; Top Boy‘s William Stefan Smith for director: fiction; Lisa McGee, writer: comedy for Derry Girls; Jane Petrie, costume design for The Essex Serpent; Jessica Jones, original music: factual for Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story; Nicôle Lecky, Bryan Senti and Kwame ‘KZ’ Kwei-Armah JR, original music: fiction for Mood; Chas Appeti, photography & lighting: fiction for jungle; and Becky Sloan and Joe Pelling, production design for Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared.

The Television Craft Special Award was presented by actor Adrian Lester to Alison Barnett, currently head of production at Kudos, in recognition of her pioneering role as one of the very first female heads of production in the U.K. television industry.

The BAFTA TV Awards ceremony, which shifts the focus to in front of the camera, will take place on May 14.