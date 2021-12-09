BAFTA-Winning ‘I Hate Suzie’ Director Georgi Banks-Davies Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

CAA has signed Georgi Banks-Davies, the fast-rising British director best known for directing the acclaimed Sky/HBO Max series I Hate Suzie, created by Succession writer Lucy Prebble and its lead star Billie Piper.

Banks-Davies — who won this year’s BAFTA TV award for Best Emerging Talent: Fiction for her work on I Hate Suzie — has also directed a number of short films, including The Fight, which premiered at the 2019 Palm Springs International Festival of Short Films and the 2020 London Short Film Festival. Garfield, meanwhile, played in competition at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and won a London Discover Film Award for best director and best screenplay. She is currently in development on her debut feature with BBC Film, but is also set to direct Kaos, the recently announced eight-part Netflix series from The End of the F***ing World creator Charlie Covell and being produced by Chernobyl and Gangs of London banner Sister. Both Banks-Davies and Covell will serve as executive producers, alongside Nina Lederman.

Other upcoming projects include the Amazon series Paper Girls, which follows four time-travelling teenage girls. Banks-Davies will be Paper Girls’ lead director.

Earlier this week, Banks-Davies was selected to join the BAFTA Breakthrough program, the annual Netflix-backed initiative aimed at supporting emerging talent.

She will continue to be represented in the U.K. by Independent Talent Group.