Banff Fest Sets Tribute Awards for Ana Gasteyer, Vivica A. Fox, Late Jean Marc Vallee

The Banff World Media Festival has added to its star power by unveiling Rockie Gala award recipients for its upcoming in-person event next month.

Saturday Night Live former cast member Ana Gasteyer is set to receive the Sir Peter Ustinov comedy award on June 14 at the Canadian Rockies industry retreat. Meanwhile, Kill Bill and Empire star Vivica A. Fox will receive the inclusion award.

In addition, the late Jean-Marc Vallee will be posthumously awarded the Canadian award of distinction, and the Banff festival will give its annual innovative production award to Night Raiders producer Eagle Vision, while the creative voice award will go to Starstruck actress Rose Matafeo.

Rounding out the tribute prizes to be handed out in Banff is the showrunner of the year trophy going to Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson and Jonathan Lisco of the Yellowjackets series. The Showtime series will compete in the best drama category at the Banff Rockie Awards against Freeform’s Cruel Summer, FX’s Pose, BBC’s Vigil and the Australian political drama Total Control from ABC.

The Rockie Awards each year sees U.S. TV shows compete against international fare.

The Banff Rockie Awards, hosted by R&B singer Jully Black, will include the impact award presented by The Hollywood Reporter, with post honorees that include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Shore, Anthony Anderson and Justin Simien of Dear White People.