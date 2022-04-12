Banff Rockie Awards: ‘Yellowjackets,’ ‘Pose’, ‘Starstruck’ Among Nominated Series

The nominations for the Banff World Media Festival’s Rockie Awards have been announced, with American and British TV producers set for their usual competition shoot-out in the Canadian Rockies.

U.K. TV shows earned 59 nominations, followed closely by American series with 54 nominations. The Banff Rockies prize-giving will be streamed live June 13 as part of an in-person event in Banff, Alberta.

The BBC netted a field-leading 23 nominations for its programming across a range of categories. The best English language scripted comedy competition will see the BBC’s Motherland and Starstruck series contend against HBO Max’s Sort Of and FX’s What We Do in the Shadows series.

The best drama category will have Freeform’s Cruel Summer, FX’s Pose and Showtime’s Yellowjackets series go up against BBC’s Vigil and the Australian political drama Total Control from ABC. The Rockie Awards each year sees U.S. TV shows compete against international fare.

This year, the best limited series competition has separate nominations for HBO’s The White Lotus, Landscapers and Scenes From a Marriage shows, Netflix’s Maid, the French Canadian drama Dark Soul, Sky Deutschland’s The Ibiza Affair and the New Zealand mini-series The Panthers.

In all, 148 nominees from 45 countries will compete in Banff across 28 categories as part of the Rockie Awards hosted by Rakhee Morzaria. The Banff awards show will be live-streamed on YouTube.

A complete list of Banff Rockie Awards nominations can be found at Playback online.