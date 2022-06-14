Banff Rockie Awards: HBO Max’s ‘Friends: The Reunion,’ BBC’s ‘Vigil’ Among Winners

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion, BBC’s Vigil and Peacock’s We Are Lady Parts were among the winners at the 2022 Rockie Awards.
Prize-giving at the Banff World Media Festival got underway on Monday night, with Friends: The Reunion winning for best comedy or variety series, Vigil for best English language drama and We Are Lady Parts picking up the trophy for best English language comedy.
American and British TV producers as usual dominated the TV awards show in the Canadian Rockies, with U.K. TV shows earning 59 nominations and American series netting 54 nominations headed into the competition.
Other prize winners included HBO’s Landscapers nabbing the Rockie Award for best limited series, Kamikaze winning for best non-English language drama, and RuPaul’s Drag Race earning the best crown for best competition show or game show.
Related Stories
The flagship Rockie Awards, including the Sir Peter Ustinov Comedy Award, the Inclusion Award, Canadian Award of Distinction and Innovator Producer Award, as well as the Grand Jury Prize, will be handed out when the Rockie Awards holds its gala ceremony on Tuesday night.
A complete list of international program competition winners follows:
Best Comedy & Variety Program
Friends: The Reunion
HBO Max, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions, Bright, Kauffman, Crane Productions (USA)
Best in Competition Series & Game Show
RuPaul’s Drag Race, World of Wonder, VH1 (USA)
Best Docuseries
The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet, Studio Silverback, BBC, Discovery Channel (USA, UK)
Best Lifestyle Program
Employable Me, Thomas Howe Associations (Canada)
Best Reality Series
Running Wild with Bear Grylls, Electus LLC, National Geographic (USA)
Best in Animation, Children
Karma’s World, Netflix, 9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films, Karma’s World Entertainment (USA, Canada, Ireland)
Best in Animation
Preschool: Odo, Sixteen South, Letko (UK, Poland)
Best in Animation, Youth
The Case (La custodia) Graphilm Entertainment, Rai Ragazzi (Italy)
Best in Interactive Content, Children
CBC Kids Tokyo 2020 Olympic Website, CBC Kids, Hypersurge (Canada)
Best in Live Action, Children
Jamie Johnson, Short Form, BBC (UK)
Best in Live Action,Youth
Six Degrees (Six Degrés), Encore Télévision (Canada)
Best Arts & Culture Program
Introducing, Selma Blair, Discovery+, LD Entertainment, Liddell Entertainment (USA)
Best Crime & Investigative Program
Miracle Fishing: Kidnapped Abroad, Three-three-four, XTR, Kilometric Productions, Discovery+ (USA)
Best Environmental & Wildlife Program
Tiny World, Plimsoll Productions (UK)
Best History & Biography
Surviving 9/11, Top Hat, BBC, Keshet (UK)
Best Non-Fiction Podcast
Have You Heard George’s Podcast? BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live, George the Poet (UK)
Best Science & Technology Program
Own The Room, National Geographic Documentary Film, Saville Productions (USA)
Best Short Non-Fiction Program
A Nation and Her Mother, Animiki See Digital Production Inc, Media RendezVous, Wookey Films Inc, APTN (Canada)
Best Social Issues & Current Affairs Program
Dying to Divorce, Dying to Divorce Ltd, Aldeles, Tigerlily Productions, Freak Productions (UK, Norway)
Best Sports Documentary
Torn, National Geographic Documentary Films, Lightbox, Wilderpeople Productions (USA)
Best Comedy Series, English Language
We Are Lady Parts, Working Title Television, Universal International Studios, Universal Studio Group (UK)
Best Comedy Series, Non-English Language
Countrymen (Jordbrukerne), Rubicon TV AS (Norway, France)
Best Drama Series, English Language
Vigil, World Productions (UK)
Best Drama Series, Non-English Language
Kamikaze, Profile Pictures, HBO Max (Denmark, Canary Islands, South Korea, UK)
Best Feature Length Film
Help, The Forge, Channel 4, All3Media International (UK)
Best Limited Series
Landscapers, HBO, SISTER, South of the River Pictures, Sky Studios (USA, UK)
Best Fiction Podcast
The Orchard, Princess Pictures, Audible (Australia)
Best Short Fiction Program
@IAmSophieScholl (@IchbinSophieScholl), Sommerhaus Serien GmbH, Vice Media GmbH, Unframed Productions GmbH, SWR, BR (Germany)
Excellence in Canadian Content
Captive, Antica Productions (Canada)
Prix Francophone (Francophone Prize)
Audrey est revenue (Audrey’s Back), Pixcom, Quebecor Content (Canada)
Emerging Talent Prize
Rebekah Miskin (Night Owl)
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Heat Vision
‘Ms. Marvel’ Directors Adil and Bilall Discuss Kevin Feige’s ‘Batgirl’ Fandom and Michael Keaton’s Batsuit Mobility
-
-
-
We Are Lady Parts
Universal Studio Group Chief Pearlena Igbokwe Talks Peak TV, Hollywood’s Glass Ceiling
-
Awards
‘Single Drunk Female’ Star Sofia Black-D’Elia on Learning from Kaitlin Olson, Texting With Ally Sheedy and Nearly Quitting Because of Evan Peters
-