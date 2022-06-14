Banff Rockie Awards: HBO Max’s ‘Friends: The Reunion,’ BBC’s ‘Vigil’ Among Winners

HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion, BBC’s Vigil and Peacock’s We Are Lady Parts were among the winners at the 2022 Rockie Awards.

Prize-giving at the Banff World Media Festival got underway on Monday night, with Friends: The Reunion winning for best comedy or variety series, Vigil for best English language drama and We Are Lady Parts picking up the trophy for best English language comedy.

American and British TV producers as usual dominated the TV awards show in the Canadian Rockies, with U.K. TV shows earning 59 nominations and American series netting 54 nominations headed into the competition.

Other prize winners included HBO’s Landscapers nabbing the Rockie Award for best limited series, Kamikaze winning for best non-English language drama, and RuPaul’s Drag Race earning the best crown for best competition show or game show.

The flagship Rockie Awards, including the Sir Peter Ustinov Comedy Award, the Inclusion Award, Canadian Award of Distinction and Innovator Producer Award, as well as the Grand Jury Prize, will be handed out when the Rockie Awards holds its gala ceremony on Tuesday night.

A complete list of international program competition winners follows:

Best Comedy & Variety Program

Friends: The Reunion

HBO Max, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions, Bright, Kauffman, Crane Productions (USA)

Best in Competition Series & Game Show

RuPaul’s Drag Race, World of Wonder, VH1 (USA)

Best Docuseries

The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet, Studio Silverback, BBC, Discovery Channel (USA, UK)

Best Lifestyle Program

Employable Me, Thomas Howe Associations (Canada)

Best Reality Series

Running Wild with Bear Grylls, Electus LLC, National Geographic (USA)

Best in Animation, Children

Karma’s World, Netflix, 9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films, Karma’s World Entertainment (USA, Canada, Ireland)

Best in Animation

Preschool: Odo, Sixteen South, Letko (UK, Poland)

Best in Animation, Youth

The Case (La custodia) Graphilm Entertainment, Rai Ragazzi (Italy)

Best in Interactive Content, Children

CBC Kids Tokyo 2020 Olympic Website, CBC Kids, Hypersurge (Canada)

Best in Live Action, Children

Jamie Johnson, Short Form, BBC (UK)

Best in Live Action,Youth

Six Degrees (Six Degrés), Encore Télévision (Canada)

Best Arts & Culture Program

Introducing, Selma Blair, Discovery+, LD Entertainment, Liddell Entertainment (USA)

Best Crime & Investigative Program

Miracle Fishing: Kidnapped Abroad, Three-three-four, XTR, Kilometric Productions, Discovery+ (USA)

Best Environmental & Wildlife Program

Tiny World, Plimsoll Productions (UK)

Best History & Biography

Surviving 9/11, Top Hat, BBC, Keshet (UK)

Best Non-Fiction Podcast

Have You Heard George’s Podcast? BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live, George the Poet (UK)

Best Science & Technology Program

Own The Room, National Geographic Documentary Film, Saville Productions (USA)

Best Short Non-Fiction Program

A Nation and Her Mother, Animiki See Digital Production Inc, Media RendezVous, Wookey Films Inc, APTN (Canada)

Best Social Issues & Current Affairs Program

Dying to Divorce, Dying to Divorce Ltd, Aldeles, Tigerlily Productions, Freak Productions (UK, Norway)

Best Sports Documentary

Torn, National Geographic Documentary Films, Lightbox, Wilderpeople Productions (USA)

Best Comedy Series, English Language

We Are Lady Parts, Working Title Television, Universal International Studios, Universal Studio Group (UK)

Best Comedy Series, Non-English Language

Countrymen (Jordbrukerne), Rubicon TV AS (Norway, France)

Best Drama Series, English Language

Vigil, World Productions (UK)

Best Drama Series, Non-English Language

Kamikaze, Profile Pictures, HBO Max (Denmark, Canary Islands, South Korea, UK)

Best Feature Length Film

Help, The Forge, Channel 4, All3Media International (UK)

Best Limited Series

Landscapers, HBO, SISTER, South of the River Pictures, Sky Studios (USA, UK)

Best Fiction Podcast

The Orchard, Princess Pictures, Audible (Australia)

Best Short Fiction Program

@IAmSophieScholl (@IchbinSophieScholl), Sommerhaus Serien GmbH, Vice Media GmbH, Unframed Productions GmbH, SWR, BR (Germany)

Excellence in Canadian Content

Captive, Antica Productions (Canada)

Prix Francophone (Francophone Prize)

Audrey est revenue (Audrey’s Back), Pixcom, Quebecor Content (Canada)

Emerging Talent Prize

Rebekah Miskin (Night Owl)