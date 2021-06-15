Banff Rockie Awards: HBO’s ‘I May Destroy You’ Wins Grand Jury Prize

HBO’s I May Destroy You from creator Michaela Coel has won the Grand Jury Prize at the Banff Rockie Awards, while the breakout British drama also earned the best limited series trophy.

The Brit series from Coel, who stars as a woman rebuilding her life after a rape, has earned widespread critical acclaim, including picking up PGA and SAG Awards nominations and a pair of Independent Spirit Awards. The Rockies, handed out on Tuesday at the virtual Banff World Media Festival, also saw Killing Eve, the Phoebe Waller-Bridge-created BBC America drama starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, win for best English language drama series.

And HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, starring Kaley Cuoco as the title character, picked up the Rockie Award for best English language comedy. The Banff kudosfest also named HBO Max’s pilot It’s a Sin — where the naive Colin (Callum Scott Howells) visits his mentor, Henry (Neil Patrick Harris), as he is dying of AIDS — as the program of the year.

Elsewhere, the best non-English language drama went to the Swedish thriller Caliphate (Kalifat), while the best non-English language comedy prize was El Presidente from Gaumont and Amazon Studios.

The Rockie Awards each year sees U.S. TV shows compete against international fare. This year’s competition, another shootout between American and British producers, saw the Brits pick up 11 trophies, U.S. TV creators another 10 and Canadian producers earned five Rockies.

A full list of Banff Rockie Awards winners is available at the Banff World Media Festival website.