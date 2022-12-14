Banijay Names HBO Max Exec Christian Wikander Global Scripted Head After Lars Blomgren Poached by ‘The Morning Show’ Producer

- Share this article on Facebook
TV giant Banijay has hired a new global head of scripted, naming Christian Wikander to the role in which he will oversee a network of more than 50 labels in 19 territories.
Wikander joins from HBO Max Nordic, where he has served as commissioning editor and vice president of original programming since 2020, and will take up the role in May.
The appointment comes after Banijay’s current head of scripted Lars Blomgren — a veteran exec who across a lengthy career has overseen shows, including The Fall, Lillyhammer, Black Mirror, Peaky Blinders, Dark and The Bridge — was tapped by The Morning Show and Pachinko production company Media Res to head up its newly-formed global TV division.
“Our goal in launching this new division is to collaborate with international creators, filmmakers and producers on innovative, daring and arresting series for global audiences,” said Media Res founder and CEO Michael Ellenberg. “Lars’ exceptional taste, experience, and perspective make him the ideal person to lead our efforts as we expand in this vital space.”
Ellenberg and Blomgren first worked together on HBO and Media Res limited series Scenes from a Marriage, starring Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac, with both men serving as executive producer.
