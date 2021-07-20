Banijay’s New TV Format ‘Drag Me Out’ to “Transform Celebrities Into Gender Revolutionaries”

TV production giant Banijay has unveiled Drag Me Out, a new entertainment format from its Mastiff Denmark banner, which sees drag artists “transform celebrities into gender revolutionaries.”

In the show, “a recurring posse of the most legendary drag artists on the scene compete to create fabulous personas for well-known celebrities,” Banijay said. For the drag stars, professional pride is on the line, with one artist leaving each episode, culminating in the final show where the winner will be crowned.

“To win, the drag mentors must unleash the celebrities’ alter-egos, bringing out their natural performer and helping them to push their personal boundaries with curiosity and plenty of self-irony,” according to a show description. “Most of all, they must entertain in drag throughout the extravaganza in high-energy lip sync battles, comedy performances, dance shows and more.”

Drag Me Out will launch on TV 2 Zulu in Denmark during the week of Copenhagen Pride at the beginning of August and be available for adaptation internationally.

“Hold onto your wigs, or if you’re a drag king, your ‘tashe, as Drag Me Out is set to be a wild, fearless, liberating ride to break down gender barriers,” said James Townley, global head of content development at Banijay. “With refreshing, ironic and hilarious performances from celebrities, mentored by the best drag acts in the business, this new format will be packed with real talent, watercooler moments and must–see performances.”

Mads Ulrick Holmstrup, CEO of Mastiff Denmark, added: “There’s never been a better moment to celebrate subversive drag culture, with up-for-it celebrities finding their inner King or Queen to have a whole lot of fun playing with gender. Expect plenty of sequins, belly laughs, sensational death drops and amazing lip syncing. For the professional drag mentors, the competition is fierce as they all want to triumph at the epic showdown and be crowned Drag Me Out winner.”

Banijay highlighted that it holds the rights to multiple non-scripted formats celebrating LGBTQ+ culture, including Fabulous Dad from Metronome Denmark, a series in which fathers of drag queens try to really understand the lives of their sons by performing as drag queens themselves, and kids series Ronnie, Reggie and Friends, about two gay penguins from London Zoo.

This year, the company launched Banijay Pride, the network for LGBTQ+ staff and allies, with a global event hosted by Conchita Wurst.