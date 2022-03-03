Banijay Freezes All Russian Business Activity Following Ukraine Invasion

Banijay, the European TV giant whose operations span some 22 territories, has joined the growing numbers of companies announcing that they are ceasing business activity with Russia in light of the invasion of Ukraine.

The company, among the world’s biggest TV producers after its acquisition of the Endemol Shine Group in 2020, put out a statement on Thursday saying that it would pause any dealings with Russia, including any new TV sales or licensing agreements.

“We are utterly saddened by the horrendous situation in Ukraine and our thoughts go to all those affected,” it said. “As a vast global content production and distribution business, we, like most of the industry, have long historically had deals in-place across Russia. However, in light of recent events, we have taken the decision not to activate any new agreements in the region relating to production, distribution (sales and licensing) and general commercial matters, thereby freezing our activity there until further notice.”

Earlier this week BBC Studios, All3Media, ITV Studios and Fremantle all announced that they were putting trade with Russia on hold in response to the situation in Ukraine, which has now experienced a week of unrest and destruction following the invasion. The moves followed an urge by U.K. trade body Pact for all its members — which include some 700 U.K. production companies — to halt any dealings or cooperation with Russia.

The announcements came during the week of the London Screenings, in which all the major European distributors have been showcasing their latest projects to international buyers.