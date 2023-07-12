Barack and Michelle Obama Each Nab Emmy Nominations

Former U.S. President Barack Obama scored his second Emmy nomination Wednesday, for the Netflix docuseries Working: What We Do All Day, which he starred in and was nominated for in the category of best narrator.

The show saw Barack and the series’ filmmakers interviewing workers in three different sectors — hospitality, home care and tech — to explore what a typical workday is like in each of those industries and the main challenges faced.

Working comes from the former president and first lady Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground, which struck a content deal with Netflix in 2018 to produce films and television series for the streaming giant.

The former first lady was also nominated for the first time, for outstanding hosted nonfiction series or special, The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey, sharing her nomination with Oprah Winfrey. In The Light We Carry, Michelle sat down with Winfrey for a conversation about her 2022 book The Light We Carry.

Barack is already an Emmy winner, having won last year in the same category for best narrator for voicing Netflix’s Our Great National Parks (also from Higher Ground). He also has multiple Grammys, having won twice for best spoken word album. Higher Ground Productions is no stranger to the awards circuit — 2019’s American Factory went on to win the Oscar for documentary feature as well as the Emmy for outstanding direction of a documentary. Michelle won a 2020 Grammy award for best spoken album for her memoir, Becoming.

Other titles from the Obamas’ Higher Ground include the documentary inspired by Becoming, as well as several highly anticipated forthcoming projects, including, as reported by IndieWire, an adaptation of Frederick Douglass’ biography and a fashion drama set in post World War II New York City.