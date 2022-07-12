Barack Obama Lands Emmy Nomination for ‘Our Great National Parks’

Barack Obama is now an Emmy nominee.

The 44th president of the United States scored a nomination for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards for narrating the Netflix docuseries Our Great National Parks. He’s one of five nominees for outstanding narrator, along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (History’s Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War), David Attenborough (Discovery+’s The Mating Game), W. Kamau Bell (Showtime’s We Need to Talk About Cosby) and Lupita Nyong’o (Discovery+’s Serengeti II).

Obama has two spoken-word Grammy Awards to his credit for the audiobooks of his memoirs Dreams From My Father and The Audacity of Hope. Should he take home the Emmy in September, he would be halfway to an EGOT.

Our Great National Parks is a five-part series highlighting the beauty and wildlife at national parks in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya and Chile, among other places. Higher Ground Productions, the company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama, produced the series along with Wild Space and Freeborne Media. The show’s first installment, “A World of Wonder,” is the episode that earned Barack Obama his Emmy nod.

Higher Ground Productions was also behind the Emmy- and Oscar-winning documentary American Factory, though the Obamas were not credited as producers and thus did not share in the film’s Oscar win (its Emmy was for directing).