Former President Obama to Narrate Netflix National Parks Docuseries

Former president Barack Obama is taking on a new role in his post-political career: On-screen TV talent.

Obama will host and narrate a docuseries for Netflix called Our Great National Parks about some of the most famous national parks around the world. The series debuts on Netflix April 13, with footage shot in the U.S., Chile, Indonesia, Kenya and elsewhere. If a trailer for the series is any indication, Obama’s role on the series will mostly be as narrator, similar to other nature docuseries like Planet Earth and Blue Planet. However, he does appear on-screen introducing the series on a beach.

While Barack and Michele Obama’s Higher Ground Productions inked an expensive development deal with Netflix in 2018, Our Great National Parks will be the first time that the former president has appeared on-screen for a program they are producing.

Higher Ground’s projects have included feature films and scripted series, animated kids shows and, yes, docuseries. Our Great National Parks was first announced as part of Higher Ground’s development slate a year ago, though there was no indication at the time that the former president would be involved beyond his role as a producer.

The Obamas and Higher Ground also inked a podcast deal with Spotify in 2019. As part of that deal the former president co-hosted a podcast series with rock legend Bruce Springsteen last year.

You can watch the trailer for Our Great National Parks below.