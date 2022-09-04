Barack Obama Wins Emmy

Former President Barack Obama won his first Emmy on Saturday, for Netflix docuseries Our Great National Parks.

Presenter RuPaul accepted on his behalf, and to enthusiastic applause.

He was honored for outstanding narration, for the episode titled “A World of Wonder,” which explores Africa’s beaches, Japan’s islands and Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

Obama is 2009’s Nobel Peace Prize recipient. He is also now halfway to EGOT, as his Emmy also will join two Grammys that he won for spoken word albums The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream and Dreams from My Father.

Our Great National Parks is also nominated for its cinematography.