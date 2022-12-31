×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Bob Iger, Lynda Carter, Oprah and More Remember Barbara Walters: “She Was Indeed a Trailblazer”

"Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself," the Disney CEO said.

Barbara Walters
Barbara Walters Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Oprah, Bob Iger, Alyssa Milano and Lynda Carter were among friends, journalists and Hollywood figures remembering Barbara Walters, who died Friday evening at the age of 93. 

The legendary broadcast journalist was the first female co-host of the Today show, the first evening news anchorwoman and a co-creator and co-host of The View. She died at her home in New York. 

“Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me — nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news,” Oprah wrote on social media. “She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time.”

Related Stories

Barbara Walters
TV

Barbara Walters, Trailblazing Broadcast Journalist, Dies at 93

THR's 2022 Yearbook — Editors' Picks of 2022
General News

The Hollywood Reporter Editors' Picks of 2022

Disney CEO Bob Iger shared a message on social media honoring the broadcast legend, saying “Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself. She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state to the biggest celebrities and sports icons. I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a colleague for more than three decades, but more importantly, I was able to call her a dear friend. She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline.” 

Actress Alyssa Milano took to Twitter to honor the iconic journalist, writing, ‘Rest In Peace, Barbara Walters. Thanks for helping me find my voice.” 

“Barbara Walters was an American institution,” actress Lynda Carter tweeted, honoring Walters. “As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included. Her impact cannot be overstated. I’ll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything.” 

David Muir, the anchor of ABC World News Tonight, shared a tribute for Walters, saying “So often we toss around the words icon, legend, trailblazer — but Barbara Walters was all of these. And perhaps, above all else, Barbara Walters was brave. She paved the way for so many — we learned from her — and remain in awe of her to this day. RIP, Barbara.”

“Barbara Walters was a true trailblazer,” Robin Roberts, anchor of ABC’s Good Morning America, wrote on Twitter. “Forever grateful for her stellar example and for her friendship. Sending condolences to her daughter and family.”

Read more tributes below. 

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad