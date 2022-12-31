Bob Iger, Lynda Carter, Oprah and More Remember Barbara Walters: “She Was Indeed a Trailblazer”

Oprah, Bob Iger, Alyssa Milano and Lynda Carter were among friends, journalists and Hollywood figures remembering Barbara Walters, who died Friday evening at the age of 93.

The legendary broadcast journalist was the first female co-host of the Today show, the first evening news anchorwoman and a co-creator and co-host of The View. She died at her home in New York.

“Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me — nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news,” Oprah wrote on social media. “She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger shared a message on social media honoring the broadcast legend, saying “Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself. She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state to the biggest celebrities and sports icons. I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a colleague for more than three decades, but more importantly, I was able to call her a dear friend. She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline.”

Actress Alyssa Milano took to Twitter to honor the iconic journalist, writing, ‘Rest In Peace, Barbara Walters. Thanks for helping me find my voice.”

“Barbara Walters was an American institution,” actress Lynda Carter tweeted, honoring Walters. “As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included. Her impact cannot be overstated. I’ll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything.”

David Muir, the anchor of ABC World News Tonight, shared a tribute for Walters, saying “So often we toss around the words icon, legend, trailblazer — but Barbara Walters was all of these. And perhaps, above all else, Barbara Walters was brave. She paved the way for so many — we learned from her — and remain in awe of her to this day. RIP, Barbara.”

“Barbara Walters was a true trailblazer,” Robin Roberts, anchor of ABC’s Good Morning America, wrote on Twitter. “Forever grateful for her stellar example and for her friendship. Sending condolences to her daughter and family.”

Read more tributes below.

I have sad news to share today. Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York. pic.twitter.com/fxSyU6BQk4 — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) December 31, 2022

Rest In Peace, Barbara Walters. Thanks for helping me find my voice. pic.twitter.com/w6V5KhqMlC — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 31, 2022

Barbara Walters was an American institution. As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included. Her impact cannot be overstated. I’ll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/HokDilM6Rj — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) December 31, 2022

Barbara Walters was a true trailblazer. Forever grateful for her stellar example and for her friendship. Sending condolences to her daughter and family.🙏🏾 https://t.co/vKjvFJTU6u — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) December 31, 2022

The Legend. The Blueprint. The Greatest. Rest in Peace Barbara Walters pic.twitter.com/RODzfKMAxw — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) December 31, 2022

So often we toss around the words icon, legend, trailblazer – but Barbara Walters was all of these. And perhaps, above all else, Barbara Walters was brave. She paved the way for so many – we learned from her – and remain in awe of her to this day. RIP, Barbara. pic.twitter.com/ovmtCebcGe — David Muir (@DavidMuir) December 31, 2022

She was obviously amazing on television but I selfishly loved spending time with her in person. Sitting next to her at a dinner party was the best seat in the house. With love, respect and admiration – rest in peace Barbara Walters. #barbarawalters pic.twitter.com/AD4BQtHrUg — Don Lemon (@donlemon) December 31, 2022

Barbara Walters never flinched when questioning the world’s most powerful people. She held them accountable. She cared about the truth and she made us care too. Fortunately, she inspired many other journalists to be just as unrelenting. We are all better off because of her. — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) December 31, 2022

Barbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer. Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism.

Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of. Rest in peace you will forever be an icon. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 31, 2022

So sad to hear of the passing of Barbara Walters. What an honor to share the set ⁦@ABC⁩ with the inimitable trailblazer when I joined @abc2020. Will never forget the phone call when she asked me to join the groundbreaking program. pic.twitter.com/0zKgKxmayY — Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) December 31, 2022

Farewell and rest well, #BarbaraWalters. Thank you for your courage to blaze trails and have difficult conversations that mattered. pic.twitter.com/EiDTAqKGZ4 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) December 31, 2022