Barbie Ferreira Says She’s Departing HBO’s ‘Euphoria’

One of Euphoria’s regulars is leaving the HBO series.

Barbie Ferreira wrote in an Instagram story on Wednesday that “after four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye.” The post was accompanied by artwork by Euphoria castmate Hunter Schafer.

“I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did,” the post continues, “and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

Ferreira and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson reportedly clashed during the making of season two, with The Daily Beast reporting in February that the actor walked off set at one point. Some fans also called out the show for reducing Ferreira’s time on screen during the season.

Actors also lodged several complaints with SAG-AFTRA about overly long shoots on the series and a lack of meal and bathroom breaks, according to The Daily Beast report. In a statement at the time, HBO said that “it’s not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots” and noted that “there were never any formal inquiries raised.”

During Euphoria’s first season, Ferreira spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about Kat’s dual life in the series, where she’s ignored or picked on in high school but has a big online following as a fan fiction writer and eventually a cam girl.

“That’s an extension of herself that she doesn’t want to mix with real life; she wants to keep it separate, because she’s scared if she mixes it, it will all go downhill,” she said. “She kind of starts exploring bringing her online persona into her real life, but her new online persona, and she finds power in it, and she’s powerless at school.”

Ferreira’s other credits include HBO’s Divorce, a guest role on Apple TV+’s The Afterparty and Jordan Peele’s Nope.