‘Barry’ Star Sarah Goldberg to Lead IFC Dark Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg is moving from the Los Angeles of Barry to an intercontinental comedy at IFC.

Goldberg, an Emmy nominee for season two of Barry, and Susan Stanley have scored a green light at IFC for a dark comedy series titled Sisters. The two, long-time friends former classmates at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts, will star in and write the six-episode series. They’ll play women from Canada and Ireland who discover they’re half sisters and set out on a road trip to find their alcoholic father. The series will air on the IFC cable channel and stream on Sundance Now.

“We are thrilled to be making Sisters, a character-driven comedic drama about how the absence of a parent in childhood can affect life in your thirties, and the macabre humour that can come with trauma,” Goldberg and Stanley said in a statement.

Added IFC general manager Blake Callaway, “Sisters made me want one. The messy bonds of friendship and family are a perfect fit to IFC and Sundance Now’s unique mix of slightly off comedies. Sarah and Susan have found so much humor among the wreckage of flawed, failed, and absent parenting. These siblings and their breakout creators are going to be just fine.”

Like a lot of other cable outlets, IFC has significantly scaled back its original programming output in recent years. The pickup of Sisters, however, follows the announcement that season four of critical favorite Documentary Now! will premiere later in 2022; season two of Sherman’s Showcase, which will air on both IFC and sister network AMC, is also in the offing.

Sisters is an Irish-Canadian co-production. Peer Pressure and Shaftesbury produce the series in association with Mermade and Gaze Pictures. Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso) will direct the first three episodes. The series is in production now in Ireland and will wrap in late June, allowing Goldberg to return for season four of HBO’s Barry.

Goldberg is repped by UTA, Mosaic, B-Side Management and Hansen Jacobson. Stanley is repped by The Lisa Richards Agency.