‘Barry’ Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed by HBO

HBO’s dark comedy Barry finally has a season three air date.

After three years off the air, the Bill Hader series will return Sunday, April 24.

The new season will consist of eight episodes and will also stream on HBO Max.

“Season three, more than anything, shows the ramifications of [Barry’s violence],” Hader told critics at the Television Critics Association’s virtual press tour session on Tuesday. “Even more bad things happen. Mostly bad.”

Adds co-creator Alec Berg, “What’s interesting: All of the wreckage of seasons one and two that Barry had to do to keep the plates spinning … all goes back to his decision to become an actor. I really enjoy the fact that everything that happens in the show is a consequence of Barry wanting a better life and every bit of that better life he’s trying to achieve has led to all this chaos.”

Hader noted the creative team used the additional production downtime due to the COVID-19 pandemic to extensively rewrite season three and also pen a fourth season.

Here’s the official description for the new episodes: “Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion, Barry (Hader) is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.”

The show’s familiar co-stars are also back, including Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler and Sarah Burns.

The show’s first two seasons received 30 Emmy nominations and six wins, including Hader for best actor in a comedy series and Winkler for best supporting actor in a comedy series.