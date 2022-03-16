‘Barry’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer Released by HBO

Barry’s back.

HBO has released the teaser trailer for the third season of its acclaimed dark comedy series (below).

The series stars Bill Hader as a hitman for hire desperately trying to shed his old life to pursue acting. From the official description: “While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.”

Last month, Hader told critics at the Television Critics Association’s virtual press tour: “Season three, more than anything, shows the ramifications of [Barry’s violence]. Even more bad things happen. Mostly bad.”

Added co-creator Alec Berg, “What’s interesting: All of the wreckage of seasons one and two that Barry had to do to keep the plates spinning … all goes back to his decision to become an actor. I really enjoy the fact that everything that happens in the show is a consequence of Barry wanting a better life, and every bit of that better life he’s trying to achieve has led to all this chaos.”

The show’s familiar co-stars are also back, including Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler and Sarah Burns.

The show’s first two seasons received 30 Emmy nominations and six wins, including Hader for best actor in a comedy series and Winkler for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

Barry returns Sunday, April 24.