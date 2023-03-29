‘Barry’ Season 4 Official Trailer Gives a Dire Look at Final Season

- Share this article on Facebook
The official trailer for the fourth and final season of HBO’s Barry shows Bill Hader’s hitman in prison and seeking redemption while those he left behind struggle with the impact of his murderous past.
The Emmy-winning comedy debuts the first two of its eight final episodes on Sunday, April 16. “It’s been an amazing journey making this show, and it’s bittersweet that the story has come to its natural conclusion,” Hader said in a statement.
“After three masterful seasons of Barry, we are eager for viewers to see the powerful, complex and hilarious conclusion to Barry Berkman’s story,” adds Amy Gravitt, executive vp, HBO & HBO Max comedy programming.
The logline for season 4 reveals almost nothing about the season’s story: “Cousineau (Henry Winkler) is hailed as a hero as Barry’s arrest has shocking consequences.”
The show’s first three seasons received 44 Emmy nominations and nine wins, including Hader landing best lead actor in a comedy series and Winkler getting outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series. The series is co-created by Hader and Alec Berg.
Returning supporting cast include: Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches; Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed; Anthony Carrigan as Noho Hank; Robert Wisdom as Jim Moss; Michael Irby as Cristobal; Fred Melamed as Tom Posorro; Andrew Leeds as Leo; and Jessy Hodges as Lindsay; new guest star, Patrick Fischler as Lon Oneil.
