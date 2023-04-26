Amazon Lands Animated ‘Batman’ Feature and TV Spinoff

Amazon is pushing deeper into its animated Batman universe.

The retail giant and streamer has officially confirmed its previously reported two-season order for Matt Reeves, J.J. Abrams and Bruce Timm’s animated Batman: Caped Crusader series. Additionally, Amazon has picked up an original animated film, Merry Little Batman, and an animated spinoff series, Bat-Family, both of which — like Caped Crusader — hail from Warner Bros. Discovery’s Warner Bros. Animation and DC.

“Batman: The Animated Series helped pioneer in the evolution of superhero storytelling and defined the Dark Knight for a generation,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon and MGM Studios. “Batman: Caped Crusader will no doubt continue that tradition and, alongside Merry Little Batman and Bat-Family, we’re thrilled to collaborate with Warner Bros. Animation to offer a variety of takes of the Batman mythos to our global Prime Video customers.”

The news comes after WBD-backed streamer HBO Max abandoned plans to move forward with Caped Crusader, despite its impressive creative pedigree. Amazon landed the series — which also was said to have included a larger deal for more animated Batman fare — in March amid bidding from other platforms.

Merry Little Batman is described as a family action-comedy that sees young Damian Wayne transforming into “Little Batman” in order to defend his home and Gotham from the villains who want to destroy the holidays. Mike Roth (Regular Show) directs the animated feature that features a screenplay by Morgan Evans (Teen Titans Go!). Roth also executive produces alongside Warner Bros. Animation chief Sam Register.

Spinoff series Bat-Family follows Batman, Alfred and young Damian Wayne — who has now taken on the mantle of “Little Batman” — alongside a few newcomers to Wayne Manor as they navigate the fun and frustrations of life as a super family. Jase Ricci, Roth and Register executive produce the series.

“We are excited to partner with Amazon to begin an all-new animated chapter of Batman. From the cinematic noir storytelling of Batman: Caped Crusader to the comedic adventures of Merry Little Batman and Bat-Family, these new projects ensure that there will be an animated Batman story ready to excite fans of all ages,” said Register.

Setting the animated Batman universe at Amazon comes as DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran look to bring order to the comic book giant’s properties. The duo has plotted a 10-year plan to tell a unified story across film, TV, gaming and animation, though certain projects will fall outside of that main track. Those include Reeves’ The Batman: Part II, Max spinoff series The Penguin, and, naturally, fare like Caped Crusader that is distributed outside of the company.

Animation, meanwhile, remains a major area of investment for networks and streamers alike. In addition to repeating well on streaming platforms, in success, original ideas become extremely lucrative thanks in part to the ability to turn characters into lines of merchandising. (See The Simpsons, Rick and Morty, etc.) At Amazon, Batman: Caped Crusader and Bat-Family join a roster of animated fare that also includes Undone, Robert Kirkman’s Invincible, Fairfax, The Legend of Vox Machina and The Boys Presents: Diabolical.