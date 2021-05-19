Batman Animated Series from J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves Coming to HBO Max

J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves are re-teaming for a new Batman animated series.

The powerhouse directors, along with DC animated universe veteran Bruce Timm, have received a straight-to-series order for Batman: Caped Crusader from HBO Max and Cartoon Network. The series is billed as a “reimagining of the Batman mythology.”

“We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City,” said Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and Reeves (The Batman) in a statement. “The series will be thrilling, cinematic and evocative of Batman’s noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world.”

For Abrams and Reeves, the project represents a reunion after they previously worked on Felicity and 10 Cloverfield Lane.

For Timm, the project is a return to an animated world he helped establish with 1995’s acclaimed Batman: The Animated Series.

“Batman: The Animated Series was a masterpiece that shaped the perception of the character for an entire generation of fans,” said Warner Bros. Animation president Sam Register. “It is in that spirit that we are bringing together three master storytellers in J.J., Matt and Bruce – each with their own intuitive understanding and affection for the character – to create a new series that will continue in the same groundbreaking legacy.”

More show details from the release: “Utilizing state-of-the-art animation techniques and technologies available, this powerful creative partnership will once again reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue’s gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world.”

Here’s a teaser poster of the new show: