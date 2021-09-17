HBO Max’s ‘Batman: The Audio Adventures’ Gets Release Date

HBO Max’s Batman: The Audio Adventures podcast series is releasing on the streamer this Saturday, but non-subscribers will get a chance to listen to the first two episodes for free on Sunday.

The 10-episode series stars Jeffrey Wright as Batman, Rosario Dawson as Catwoman and John Leguizamo as the Riddler. The star-studded cast is rounded out by a number of Saturday Night Live alums, including Jason Sudeikis, Seth Meyers, Bobby Moynihan and Fred Armisen, as well as current cast members Kenan Thompson and Heidi Gardner.

While the entire series will be exclusive to HBO Max, WarnerMedia is releasing the first two episodes for free on all podcasting platforms, as well as the HBO Max, DC Universe Infinite, HBO Max and DC YouTube pages.

Batman: The Audio Adventures is written and directed by Dennis McNicholas and features original music by Doug Bossi. The podcast is inspired by the 1990s show Batman: The Animated Series and the 1960s Batman TV series.

The new Batman podcast series is part of HBO Max’s larger push into the audio format. In 2019, HBO Max launched a podcast program and has since released a number of companion shows, as well as look-back and scripted series. The streamer has also brought on non-original shows to its app with Welcome to the O.C., Bitches!, a podcast hosted by The O.C. cast members Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke.