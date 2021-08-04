‘BattleBots’ Gets Two-Season Pickup at Discovery Channel (Exclusive)

BattleBots is coming back to Discovery Channel in a big way.

The cable network has picked up the robot combat competition for another two seasons. That will total what Discovery is calling an “unprecedented order of 80 hours of robot-crunching action.”

Additionally, BattleBots will stage its 2021 World Championships beginning next month in Las Vegas. The 2022 Championships will also be held in Vegas the following summer. The BattleBox fight arena has been “completely reimagined for the new seasons with extra hazards for the robots — generating even more tension and excitement for viewers.” The action will be filmed in front of a live audience at Caesars Entertainment Studios.

The new season will air later this year on Discovery.

“I can’t wait to once again hear the iconic opening words, ‘It’s robot fighting time!’ as announced by Faruq across Discovery platforms,” said Scott Lewers, executive vp multiplatform programming, Discovery Factual & head of content, Science. “Vegas is one of the few places in the entire world that can match the adrenaline and fun of this competition and I’m thrilled it will be the backdrop to host these incredibly talented robot designers, builders, and fighters.”

More than 65 teams will travel to Las Vegas to battle it out. The ultimate winner will take home the top prize, which is called The Giant Nut, currently held by End Game from New Zealand. Teams from across America will compete against rivals from Europe, Asia and South America. Among the competitors will be former title holder Tombstone; current world champion End Game; fan favorites Witch Doctor, SawBlaze, Hydra, Whiplash and Valkyrie; and several competitors who missed the 2020 season, including Backsmith, Minotaur, DUCK! and Icewave.

Sportscaster Chris Rose and UFC fighter Kenny Florian will return to provide play-by-play commentary, along with expert contributions from Pete Abrahamson (aka The Bot Whisperer). Faruq Tauheed returns as ring announcer.

“Stand by Vegas! The bots are on their way from all over the world,” said BattleBots creator Trey Roski. “This is the most exciting development for the sport; to have a multiyear commitment from a broadcaster is what we’ve always wanted to enable our talented builders to have time to plan and design even more ferocious and imaginative robots for the future. It’s a great day for BattleBots, and we’re delighted to have such a supportive partner as Discovery. Since BattleBots started 21 years ago, I’ve always dreamed that Vegas would be the ideal permanent home for the sport. Now thanks to Discovery and Caesars we’re achieving that goal.”

Added Chris Cowan, head of unscripted TV at Whalerock Industries: “The best builders in the world, the best robot combat action, the most talented production and broadcast teams, the best platform partners in Discovery, and now the perfect host in Vegas — what’s not to love about this deal? Our fans will go bonkers! The most entertaining combat sport on the planet is thriving.”

BattleBots will tape from Aug. 23-Sept. 4 at Caesars Entertainment Studios. Tickets are on sale at the BattleBots ticketing page.

BattleBots was created by Ed Roski and Greg Munson and is produced by BattleBots Inc. and Whalerock Industries. Executive producers are Chris Cowan, Edward (Trey) Roski, Munson, Tom Gutteridge, Aaron Catling and Evan Gatica. Lewers, Joseph Boyle and Wyatt Channell are executive producers for Discovery, while Paola Espinosa is associate producer.