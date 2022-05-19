‘Batwheels’ Adds Gina Rodriguez and Xolo Mariduena to Supervillain Lineup (Exclusive)

Holy burning rubber, Batman!

Warner Bros. Animation’s upcoming action-adventure animated comedy Batwheels series is adding more stars to the voice cast, rounding out the Batman Rogues Gallery, aka classic characters, and the villainous Legion of Zoom.

Gina Rodriguez, best known as the titular star of Jane the Virgin, and Cobra Kai star Xolo Mariduena are joining the cartoon ensemble — marking the first DC/Batman preschool animated series — along with SpongeBob SquarePants star Tom Kenny.

Rodriguez will play Catwoman. Mariduena will voice Mr. Freeze’s Snowy the Snowcrawler and Kenny will play Crash, Badcomputer’s robotic minion. Snowy and Crash are among the Legion of Zoom, a team of sentient vehicles brought to computerized life by Badcomputer, the new ultimate computer of the DC Universe.

‘Batwheels’ Legion of Zoom Courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

The rogues and Legion of Zoom go bumper-to-bumper against the Batwheels heroes, made up of by the previously announced Ethan Hawke (Batman), Jacob Bertrand (Bam the Batmobile) and AJ Hudson (Duke Thomas, aka Robin).

Additional rogues include Mick Wingert (the Joker), Chandni Parekh (Harley Quinn), Sungwon Cho (the Riddler), Jess Harnell (Penguin), Regi Davis (Mr. Freeze) and James Arnold Taylor (Toyman).

Beyond Mariduena and Kenny, the Legion of Zoom consists of Griffin Burns as Prank, the Joker’s favorite ride; Alexandra Novelle as Jetstah, Harley Quinn’s souped-up ATV; Josey Montana McCoy as Quizz, Riddler’s helicopter; Ariyan Kassam as Ducky, Penguin’s boat; and Sungwon Cho as Badcomputer.

‘Batwheels’ Batman Rogues Gallery Courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

Series creator Michael G. Stern (Doc McStuffins) and Sam Register (Looney Tunes Cartoons) serve as co-executive producers. Simon J. Smith (Penguins of Madagascar) is the supervising producer and Steven Fink of Bang Zoom Ltd. is the series producer.

The Warner Bros. Animation series will race onto HBO Max and Cartoon Network this fall.