‘Batwheels’ Rolls Out First Teaser at San Diego Comic-Con

The series will debut a half-hour origin special on Batman Day (Sept. 17) exclusively first on Cartoonito on HBO Max, and premiere later on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network.

Batwheels
'Batwheels' Courtesy of WarnerMedia

Warner Bros. Animation’s upcoming action-adventure Batwheels series debuted its first teaser at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday during the studio’s “Comics are Fun for Everyone” panel.

Notable for being DC’s first-ever animated Batman preschool series, the crime-fighting Batwheels team includes Bam (the Batmobile), Bibi (the Batgirl cycle), Redbird (Robin’s sports car), Batwing (the Batwing jet plane), and Buff (The Bat Truck).

It was announced in May that Gina Rodriguez, best known as the titular star of Jane the Virgin, and Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña were joining the cartoon ensemble —  along with SpongeBob SquarePants star Tom Kenny.

Rodriguez plays Catwoman, Maridueña will voice Mr. Freeze’s Snowy the Snowcrawler, and Kenny will play Crash, Badcomputer’s robotic minion. Other series’ stars include Ethan Hawke (Batman), Jacob Bertrand (Bam the Batmobile) and AJ Hudson (Duke Thomas, aka Robin).

Lazy loaded image
‘Batwheels’ Courtesy of WarnerMedia

Batwheels follows a group of young sentient super-powered vehicles as they defend Gotham City alongside Batman, Robin, and Batgirl. The series officially launches later this fall on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network and Cartoonito on HBO Max.

Sam Register (Looney Tunes Cartoons) serves as executive producer. Michael G. Stern (Doc McStuffins) serves as co-executive producer, Simon J. Smith (Penguins of Madagascar) is supervising producer and Steven Fink of Bang Zoom Ltd. is producer. Based on characters from DC, Batwheels is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Animation services are provided by Superprod Studio.

Watch the Batwheels teaser, below.

