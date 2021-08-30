The CW’s ‘Batwoman’ Casts Bridget Regan as Poison Ivy

Batwoman has cast an actress familiar to The CW fans as Poison Ivy.

Bridget Regan – who played Rose on Jane the Virgin for five seasons – will play Pamela Isley/Poison Ivy in the superhero series.

The CW’s update of the classic DC villain is described as a former botany student of Gotham University who became “a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. But her plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain: Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right … even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.”

This isn’t Regan’s first time in a superhero project: She also played the Original Black Widow, Dottie, in Marvel’s Agent Carter series. She’s also had key roles in The Last Ship, Legend of the Seeker, and White Collar. She is repped by Gasparro Management and UTA.

Batwoman returns Oct. 13.